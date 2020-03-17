As COVID-19 spreads, burials are OK; services, visitation are not

Religious services throughout the area have been canceled either indefinitely or until March 31, depending on the congregation, with some arranging for on-line prayer, music and messages.
Public funeral services also are canceled, although burials are allowed, with a restriction on the number of people attending and the caveat that mourners practice social distancing, according to several churches and funeral homes.
Scott Brown, of Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, said managers of an area cemetery asked that mourners gather at the gravesite itself rather than the outdoor chapel. The latter allows for social distancing and there are no surfaces, such as pews, to be touched.
Until restrictions are lifted, there will be no public visitation or services, with gathering only of immediate families, he said.
This creates a hardship, Dave VenHuizen, of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home & Crematorium, Rock Island, said.
People who have lost a loved one generally find solace in public visitations and to be deprived of that opportunity "puts them in a terrible, terrible situation," he said. "They are the ones that really suffer."
A memorial service at a later date is always a possibility, but sometimes the longer one has to wait, the longer it takes one to get going through the grieving process, he said.
"It's so hard to tell a family, but these are the times we live in," VenHuizen said.
In an announcement on Saturday and updated on Monday, Bishop Daniel R. Jenkey, of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, canceled public celebration of the Mass. Still allowed would be weddings consisting of the bride, groom, two witnesses and the priest, and baptisms consisting of the child, parents, sponsors and the priest.
He also recommended that parishes try to arrange for times when the church doors are open so that people can come in individually to pray.
In an announcement Monday, Bishop Thomas Zinkula, of the Catholic Diocese of Davenport, also canceled all public celebration of the Mass.
With cancellation, Catholics are dispensed of their obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
Baptisms, weddings and funerals with immediate family only are allowed.
"The sacraments, and especially the Eucharist, lie at the heart of who we are as Catholics," Zinkula wrote in his statement. "But ... it is clear from accounts from around the world that urgent action is needed if we are to avoid overwhelming our health care system.
"Let us remember in our prayers those who are suffering in this outbreak: the sick, the anxious, and all those most vulnerable to social disruption. And let us pray, too, for scientists, health professionals, public officials, and all who are serving the common good in this difficult and uncertain time."
St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport, is offering an online worship option on Sundays that is available through its website, Facebook, Vimeo and Twitter. Church members also are invited to sign up for special communications and connections with the church.
Rabbi Linda Bertenthal, of Temple Emanuel, Davenport, said she also is investigating ways to take worship "virtual, with some kind of streaming service."
She also pointed out that in the Jewish faith, 10 is the minimum required to say certain prayers. "For them, 10 is the maximum. For us, 10 is the minimum."