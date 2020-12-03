As COVID-19 claims another 192 lives in Illinois, officials call for blood donations

SPRINGFIELD – As the COVID-19 death toll continues to mount, Gov. JB Pritzker and an official from the American Red Cross urged Illinoisans to donate blood to support the state’s health care infrastructure.

That’s one of the most important actions people can take to combat the virus, after wearing a mask keeping a safe distance from others, avoiding large gatherings and getting a flu shot, Pritzker said Thursday in Chicago during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

“Hospitals need blood right now more than ever,” Pritzker said. “It's normally difficult to get blood donations around the holidays, but the pandemic has made it even harder to maintain an adequate blood supply. On top of COVID patients, there are still patients in need of transfusions all across the hospital, including those who need surgery or are undergoing cancer treatments, have chronic conditions such as sickle cell, or for those who experience accidents or trauma.”

Pritzker said several blood donation centers, including the Red Cross, are collecting convalescent plasma from people who are healthy and recovered from COVID-19, as the antibodies might help patients who are actively fighting the virus and will help health experts learn more about the virus.