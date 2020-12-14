As COVID-19 vaccinations begin, the Quad-City area records 6 additional deaths from the virus

COVID-19 vaccinations went into the arms of Iowa nurses for the first time today, while Illinois received about 100,000 vaccinations for its initial rollout this week.

The cheering news came as six more from the Quad-Cities area lost their lives to the virus and the national death toll topped 300,000, but as new cases slowed locally.

Rock Island County reported 50 new cases, for a total of 9,783. There were three more deaths in the county — a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized; and two women in their 90s who had been living in long-term-care facilities. The virus has taken 199 people in the county.

Scott County had 38 new cases, for a total of 12,967. There were two additional deaths, for a total of 118. The Iowa coronavirus website and the Scott County Health Department do not release further information about deaths.

Henry County reported one new death, a woman in her 80s, for a total of 26. The Henry and Stark County Health Department said there have been 3,285 cases in Henry County and 383 in Stark County.

Illinois recorded 7,214 new cases, for a total of 856,118, with 14,394 deaths. Iowa reported 936 additional cases, for a total of 257,294, with 3,273 deaths.