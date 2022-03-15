As Eaton, union members disagree about number of members who have crossed picket line, the big inflatable rat appears on the picket line

Red eyes, menacing fangs and curved claws.

The big inflatable rat — a universal labor symbol set up in front of any company using replacement workers — made its first appearance Tuesday on the union picket line outside Davenport military contractor Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems.

Erected just days after an Eaton representative claimed a total of 50 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 388 and Local 1191 crossed the picket line late last week, the 12-foot rat also served as a symbol of escalating tensions between the union and the company.

Union members at Tuesday's picket line dismissed the notion 50 machinists had crossed the line.

"Eleven," said one man standing next to the big rat. "We know how many members have crossed and we know why they are crossing.

"We are holding together and morale is very good. Really. We are committed to a better contract that protects workers and their families."

Katie Kennedy, Eaton Aerospace senior manager of global communications and marketing, first made the claim of 50 union members crossed the picket line. She confirmed that number late Monday.

The alleged crossings came roughly one week after Kevin McKeown, senior vice president and general manager of the Eaton-Cobham site in Davenport, wrote a two-page letter to members of Local 388 and Local 1191 that outlined how workers would get their jobs back after a strike and included suggestions on how union members could cross the picket lines.

That letter was sent March, the same day 97% of union members voted down Eaton's second contract offer.

"Eaton sent a letter to employees represented by the union last week informing them we would begin hiring permanent replacement workers," Kennedy said in an email earlier this week.

Kennedy has stressed Eaton wants to reach an agreement with the union and has insisted the "two sides are close" on a number of aspects.

John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the IAMAW, declined to comment on how many union members have crossed the picket line. He also said the union had "no comment" on Eaton's decision to train contract workers.

Herrig said the union and Eaton had reached an agreement to meet March 15, but "now it appears the company is unwilling to meet face-to-face until March 22."

The men and women walking the picket line Tuesday expressed frustration over Eaton's determination to draw out negotiations.

"The Eaton people say they want an agreement, that we are quote-unquote close," said a union member standing in the shadow of the rat. "So why wait until March 22? We all the know the answer to that. They think they can break us.

"That's not going to happen."

More than 400 Eaton-Cobham union employees represented by IAMAW Local 388 and Machinist Union Local 1191 hit the picket line just after midnight on Friday, Feb. 18 after more than 98% of the membership voted down a proposed three-year contract from the company.

Eaton, a multinational power management company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, announced June 1 it had completed its purchase of Cobham Mission Systems, described as a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling, life-support, fuel inerting, space propulsion and missile actuation systems, primarily for defense markets. Cobham has a workforce of approximately 2,000 people and manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom.

