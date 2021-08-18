As federal infrastructure debate looms, where does the Chicago-Moline passenger rail project sit?

A decade after money was first appropriated for a passenger rail line between Moline and Chicago, the project has a Moline station, hotel and funding, but no rail line.
The U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package this week, which Quad-City area rail advocates say probably won’t affect funding for the proposed Chicago-Moline route because hundreds of millions of dollars have already been earmarked for the project.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is working out the scope and budget of the project with the Iowa Interstate Railroad on the cost of bringing the railroad up to the level of passenger rail service, but Paul Wappel, an IDOT spokesperson, said the department's "goal remains to deliver the project using the current funding sources."
The infrastructure package, as it stands now, includes $12 billion for between-city passenger rail grants for projects outside the U.S. Northeast Corridor. That money could be used for developing new or upgraded passenger rail service between cities, such as the new routes to the Quad-Cities and Rockford, according to the office of Illinois’ senior Democratic U.S. senator, Dick Durbin.
But unless the project needs enhancements or future maintenance or updates, Quad Cities Chamber Director of Government Affairs Jake Ford said the money has already been appropriated for the project. The chamber has been an advocate for the past decade for bringing a passenger rail to the Quad-Cities, and Ford said the stopping point now was negotiations between the Illinois Department of Transportation and Iowa Interstate Railroad on how to complete the passenger rail.
“We already have the funding we need, we just need for the deal to get done,” Ford said.
Illinois lawmakers earmarked an injection of $225 million into the project in 2019 under the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Nine years earlier, the Federal Railroad Administration granted $177 million for the project in 2010. The timeline for use of those federal funds has been extended several times, the most recent giving Illinois a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024, to use the money.
Since the approval of funds in 2019, the Illinois Department of Transportation has restarted talks with the Iowa Interstate Railroad on updating and building passenger rail line from Chicago to Moline.
Wappel wrote in an email that the IDOT “continues to be in active negotiations with the Iowa Interstate Railroad on the scope, budget and timeline needed to reestablish passenger rail between Chicago and Moline.”
Wappel wrote that discussions with the railroad had been put on pause during a previous administration, but ramped up again in 2019. The project had been placed on hold for review in early 2015 during former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration.
In Moline, the city has already been preparing for imminent passenger trains to stop there. A passenger train depot and its adjacent Element Hotel, 316 12th St., Moline, was finished in February 2018.
The Quad-Cities last had passenger rail access to Chicago in the 1970s, when the Quad Cities Rocket ended service to the cities along the Mississippi River.