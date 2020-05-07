As Iowa rules prepare to ease, RI County has 1 more death

Rock Island County Health Officials reported another COVID-19-related death Thursday as Gov. Kim Reynolds office announced Scott and Muscatine counties are among 22 in Iowa that will start to reopen Friday after modifying and relaxing the state's COVID-19 mitigation strategy.
In Thursday’s press briefing, Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said the county saw an increase of 18 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 548.
In Scott County there were 14 new cases confirmed, increasing the total to 274.
In Iowa, 231 people have died of COVID-19-related causes. There were 655 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the state total to 11,059.
A total of 3,111 people in Illinois have died. The state reported 2,641 new cases, bringing the total to 70,893.
Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers and Ludwig reiterated the need to maintain social distancing to avoid coming into face-to-face contact with others or gathering in large groups.
They were joined by faith leaders Rabbi Linda Bertenthal of Temple Emanuel and the Rev. Rich Hendricks of Metropolitan Community Church Quad Cities. Both urged other religious leaders to not hold services and urged people that following safety guidelines based in science does not conflict with religious teachings.
The message from Bertenthal and Hendricks comes at a time when Scott County residents have been told some social gatherings will be allowed.
Beginning Friday, dentists may resume providing services, and campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas all may reopen. Malls and retail stores may reopen provided they operate at no more than 50% of capacity, and fitness centers may reopen on an appointment basis only.
Starting at 8 a.m. Friday most Scott County campgrounds will open — with some safety guidelines in place. According to the Scott County Conservation Board:
- Campgrounds will be open on a first-come, first-served basis for recreational camping.
- Only self-contained units (those with internal water and restroom facilities) will be allowed.
- Buffalo Shores Recreation Area campsites remain closed until further notice.
- Some campsites may be closed to ensure social distancing.
- Only campers will be allowed in the campground. No guests are allowed.
- Campfires at campsites should be for occupants of the campsite only.
- Restrooms, shower rooms and water fountains are closed.
- Picnic shelters, playgrounds and the Wapsi River Center will be closed until further notice.
Anyone with questions can call Scott County Conservation Board at 563-328-3280.
