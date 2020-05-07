As Iowa rules prepare to ease, RI County has 1 more death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rock Island County Health Officials reported another COVID-19-related death Thursday as Gov. Kim Reynolds office announced Scott and Muscatine counties are among 22 in Iowa that will start to reopen Friday after modifying and relaxing the state's COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

In Thursday’s press briefing, Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said the county saw an increase of 18 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 548.

In Scott County there were 14 new cases confirmed, increasing the total to 274.

In Iowa, 231 people have died of COVID-19-related causes. There were 655 new cases reported Thursday, bringing the state total to 11,059.

A total of 3,111 people in Illinois have died. The state reported 2,641 new cases, bringing the total to 70,893.

Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers and Ludwig reiterated the need to maintain social distancing to avoid coming into face-to-face contact with others or gathering in large groups.