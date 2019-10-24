Canadian Pacific Railway was pouring rocks around the railroad tracks that span Davenport’s riverfront this week as company officials say the freighter company is protecting the roadbed from being eroded by flowing water.
Freighter cars were seen on the tracks Thursday as a loader picked up shovels-full of rock and dumped additional foundation meant to keep the soil from being affected. Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings described the process as maintenance aimed at preventing what folks in the railroad community commonly refer to as a “washout.”
A washout is a natural disaster that occurs when the roadbed is eroded by water. In extreme cases, the earth underneath a set of tracks will be entirely swept away, leaving the track structurally unsound.
Washouts can be highly dangerous. In 2009, a 19-car train derailment occurred in north-central Illinois after Canadian National Railway – Canada’s other major railroad – failed to communicate a warning to local authorities despite knowing about the problem ahead of time.
One person was killed and several others injured after derailed tanks carrying flammable liquid caught fire and exploded, prompting an investigation led by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Canadian Pacific is protecting its right-of-way as the Mississippi River is sitting at an unusually high level this fall. As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service had the Mississippi River’s height at 16.6 feet. Flood stage is 16 feet.
You have free articles remaining.
“With how high the river is right now, it’s a little scary," Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said of potential flooding next year. "If the river stays high and we have a really light winter, we should still be fine. There’s just too many variables at this point.
Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific has made local headlines in recent months for its work along the tracks after an unannounced track-raising project rendered several downtown railroad-street crossings impassable. That initiative was also done for the sake of protecting the tracks and keeping train traffic moving through the Midwest, but it ruffled some feathers in City Hall and among others in the community.
Gleason said the workgroup assigned by the mayor to evaluate conceptual designs will meet again Monday. Over the past few months, city leaders and Canadian Pacific have been ironing out plans to permanently restore the crossings that were rendered impassable.
Work on permanent crossings will likely not begin until next spring at the earliest, Gleason said, depending on the weather next year. She expects more final design plans to progress over the winter.