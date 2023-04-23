The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, continued its rise Sunday to 17.37 feet by 6:30 p.m.

The river is expected to rise to 21.1 feet by April 30. The river is expected to crest at about 22 feet in early May. Any rain to the north of the Quad-City Region could affect the height and length of the crest.

The city of Davenport is making drivers aware that new detours will occur as the Mississippi River continues to rise.

River Drive continues to be shut down from South Division Street to East 3rd Street.

A sign on East River Drive at Mound Street on Sunday warned drivers that East River Drive will be closed at Tremont Avenue beginning Monday. Trucks are to use Bridge Avenue.

The River’s Edge will close Tuesday. There are businesses adjacent to the River’s Edge that will remain open. People can park for free at the Harrison Street Parking Ramp.

River Drive in Moline was shut down Saturday night from 23rd Street to 55th Street because of Mississippi River floodwaters.

The Mississippi River record floods are:

May 2, 2019: 22.7 feet.

July 9, 1993: 22.63 feet.

April 28, 1965: 22.48 feet.