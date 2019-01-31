Quad-Citians have made it through record sub-zero temperatures, and an increase of at least 65 degrees by Sunday should receive, well, a warm welcome.
Here's what you need to know about the rapid warmup this weekend:
Warming trend after record cold
Zach Uttech, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said temperatures will reach the low 20s by Friday, with temperatures in the teens Friday night.
“You’re really going to notice a difference Saturday,” Uttech said, as temperatures reach close to 32 degrees by mid-day.
That means temperatures will swing 65 degrees from 7 a.m. Thursday, when Quad-City International Airport, Moline, registered 33 degrees below zero. But that doesn't mean we should expect flooding.
“Because it has been so cold, the ice is kind of locked in right now,” Uttech said. “The worry would be if we did get warm enough, we could have breakup ice jams and flooding from that. It’s going to take some time to even warm up the snowpack. We’re not seeing a huge flood threat.”
Warm temperatures will result in dense fog starting Saturday night and into Sunday, he said.
But that warmer weather won't come without one more blast of winter moisture — snow began to fall Thursday in the Quad-Cities, with 2-4 inches expected.
“We’ll get drizzle sometime Saturday, with some periods of light rain Sunday and Sunday night,“ Uttech said.
Health and higher temperatures
Dr. Aimee Behnke, pediatrician with Genesis Health Group Pediatrics in Bettendorf, says the swing in temperature won't bring more sickness from passing viruses.
“When the weather is cold, we tend to stay in close quarters near to each other,” she said. “Therefore it is easier for the viruses to spread from person to person. Going outside just gives us more room to avoid respiratory exposure.”
Warmups, cleanups and leaks
As the weather warms, area car washes could expect lines of vehicles wanting to wash away the mess.
“I think this weekend will be nuts, but there is a chance of rain,” said Josh Green, regional manager for Quad-City-based WaterPark Carwash. “We’ll certainly be ready to go as every car wash in town will be.”
Still, the deep freeze has not kept people away.
“We’ve done about 30 cars today,” he said late Thursday morning. “Everyone’s car is just covered in salt.”
But as the hot water hit some of the cars, he said “it immediately froze. By the time they leave, we’ve got it (the ice) all off.”
Green said despite the weather conditions, WaterPark’s practice of blowing out all the water from a car’s locks and door jams keeps customers from worrying about frozen locks or doors. “In my 18 years here, we’ve never had a customer say their doors froze.”
WaterPark, with locations in Davenport and Moline, stayed open Wednesday when the big chill began.
“It was strictly voluntary and we didn’t stay open the whole day," Green said. "But we’ve got a whole bunch of water lines that we want personnel coming in to make sure we don’t have freezing lines… and we’ve always got maintenance to do.”
Gary Gamber, at Gamber’s Auto Service, Davenport, said drivers should check their cars for coolant leaks and problems with brake lines. “The weather really takes a toll,” he said. Batteries and alternators might have problems, too, he said.
“Keep an eye on your car’s fluid levels,” he said. Also, check your tire pressure. The cold weather may have an adverse effect on tires, which can be damaged if they are not inflated properly.
Homes and yards
Bettendorf firefighter Clayton Miller said the warmup could cause burst pipes and leaks in homes or businesses.
As temperatures rise, melting snow becomes water, and if it doesn’t have a place to drain out of your yard, it could pool and infiltrate a house's foundation.
Lenny Wilkinson, owner of Bettendorf Home Repair and Remodeling, said he has dug an opening in the mounded wall of snow between his yard and the street so that any snow that melts can find its way out to a storm drain, not his basement.
Another place to be on the lookout for water infiltration is your roof, he said. Make sure your gutters are open or free of debris so melting snow can flow away and not get dammed up on your roof, where it might find its way under the shingles to ruin ceilings, walls, attics and roofing.
If you already have ice damming, removing the snow behind the dam with a roof rake will usually stop both water damage and ice buildup.
If your roof has icicles, they are putting weight on your roof and gutters. They also could fall and hurt someone. To remove them, position a sturdy ladder near the icicles and make sure it is not sitting on ice. Also, make sure someone is with you. Pull the icicles carefully; do not use picks or axes that could damage the shingles.
With the extreme cold, your interior windows may have developed a coating of ice, especially at the bottoms, which will turn to water as temperatures warm. Take a towel and wipe up this water before it discolors or begins to rot your windowsills.
If you had problems during the extreme cold, now is a good time to make changes so you don’t have a repeat if and when it gets cold again.
Among them:
- If a pipe froze, install insulation between the exterior wall and the pipe and wrap the pipe itself.
- If you don’t have a carbon monoxide detector, get one. That way if there is an undetected problem with an appliance in your house when it is closed up, you’ll get a warning before falling victim to CO poisoning.
- If you’ve already had ice damming on your roof, you should consider adding insulation that will keep your attic space cool. Also, make sure you have adequate ventilation in your roof so warm air can escape.
- Alma Gaul and Jennifer DeWitt contributed to this story.