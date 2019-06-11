The Quad-Cities long, long flooding nightmare appears to be almost over.
With river levels dropping, Davenport has begun removing barriers in the wake of the longest, highest flooding ever seen in the region.
HESCO barriers are beginning to be taken down in the East Village and on 3rd and LeClaire streets; Davenport content development specialist Kurt Allmeier said that was supposed to begin on Monday. They may also come down on River Drive this week, he said.
"As the river drops, keep in mind flood measures that took a day or two to put up also take a day or two to remove at each location, not to mention cleaning up what the river leaves behind. Please be patient while we recover roads and facilities," reads the city's website, under the link "2019 Flood Response."
The current detour is expected to change on June 12 or 13, according to the flood response, though no specifics are listed. River's Edge is expected to open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, while the Freight House Farmers Market will be held Wednesday on River Drive between Western and Scott streets near the Freight House from 4-8 p.m. Vendors will also be located inside the Freight House.
In addition, the Compost Facility will re-open at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. To access, take Rockingham Road/Highway 22 to Wapello to Railroad Avenue.
National Weather Service, Quad-Cities meteorologist Terry Simmons says the week ahead will be cooler than normal. While normally temperatures reach highs in the low 80s to lows in the high 50s to low 60s, much of this week is expected to have highs in the upper 60s. Saturday is expected to have highs in the upper 70s and move into the lower 60s that night, while Sunday is expected to be in the 80s.
While showers are expected during the week, their effect will be minimal, Simmons said — "Not like the stuff that we had."
Some resources are now available for property owners who were affected by the flood. To have sandbags picked up and disposed of by the city, call 563-326-7923. Sandbags must be placed in a pile near the curb line and not obstruct traffic.
Private property owners are eligible for volunteer assistance through the Scott County Emergency Management Agency hotline. Scott County EMA requires a description of the location, assistance needed, and the date/time volunteers are needed. To receive volunteer assistance, call 563-484-3086 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also available are volunteer opportunities for public areas. These opportunities are for riverfront recreation area debris removal and cleaning needs, based on river levels and other factors. To sign up, visit this link.
For more information on flooding services, visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/flood.