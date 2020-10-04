As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

In a week when President Donald J. Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 and taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for observation, cases of the novel coronavirus in the Quad-Cities increased by nearly 500.

The Quad-Cities had 5,964 cases as of last Saturday. By Friday night, that had risen to 6,459, with four additional deaths.

Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz issued a blunt assessment during the weekly press briefing Thursday.

"Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date," he said.

Friday, Sept. 25