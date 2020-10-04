As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

In a week when President Donald J. Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 and taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for observation, cases of the novel coronavirus in the Quad-Cities increased by nearly 500.
The Quad-Cities had 5,964 cases as of last Saturday. By Friday night, that had risen to 6,459, with four additional deaths.
Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz issued a blunt assessment during the weekly press briefing Thursday.
"Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date," he said.
Friday, Sept. 25
- Quad-City educators are struggling to balance the need for safety during the coronavirus pandemic with the need for a semblance of a regular school year with things like homecoming dances, sports, school frolics and other events.
- The Rock Island County COVID-19 case count topped 3,000 cases. The county had a total of 82 deaths; there have been 28 in Scott County.
- Unemployment rates remained high because of COVID-19-related shut-downs and job losses. The Quad-Cities metro area had a rate of 8.1% in August of 2020 versus 4.1% in August of 2019.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has opted to keep bars closed another week in counties by the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Rock Island County added an additional COVID-19 death for a total of 83 and 32 more positive cases for a total of 3,036. Scott County has 28 deaths and 2,990 cases.
Sunday, Sept. 27
- The Quad-Cities added 49 total COVID-19 cases Sunday with Scott County topping 3,000 for the first time with 3,011 total cases.
- Though going to school in the COVID-19 era presents many unique challenges, two United Township High School students are happy to be in school four days a week. Still they miss having things like a full day of classes, more time with their peers, Friday night football and even their lockers.
- Moline High School is facing temporary two-week closure due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff and students. The school will go to remote learning only for two weeks. The rest of the schools in Moline-Coal Valley School District will continue with blended or hybrid learning featuring both online and in-person. The district had only five cases the first two weeks of September but had a spike that included 20 in 14 days at the high school.
- Federally Qualified Health Centers in Illinois are in line to receive $140 million in grants to help them maintain their operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced. The pandemic has cost most of these institutions in numerous ways, the governor said.
Monday, Sept. 28
- The District in Rock Island will keep its bars closing at 2 a.m. until Feb. 28 when the bars will return to a 3 a.m. closing per a city council vote. Violence in the district at closing time, and a lack of social distancing, led the mayor — also head of the city’s liquor commission — to make the move.
- The Moline-Coal Valley School Board has agreed to purchase 1,500 rapid COVID-19 testing kits.
- The Quad-Cities surpassed 6,000 COVID-19 cases. The death count remained at 111.
- North Scott High School students returned to in-person learning after a week of remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and the resulting quarantine at the school.
- Chicago bars and restaurants can serve more people indoors, as of this week. Restaurants can increase to 40% capacity, up from 25% with a cap of 50 people in one room. Bars can resume indoor service at 25% capacity indoors and no more than 50 people.
- An Iowa judge in Johnson County refused to block a Republican-backed law that makes it harder for county officials to process absentee ballot applications and more likely that incomplete requests won’t be fulfilled. At issue was whether to allow county officials to fill in information that a person making a request for a ballot may have left out that was already in county databases in Iowa.
- Augustana College will keep restrictions in place regarding COVID-19, including a restriction on visiting The District in Rock Island. President Steve Bahls is urging the school’s students and staff to remain vigilant.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
- A staffer who made three recent public appearances with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tested positive for COVID-19. None of the appearances were in the Quad-Cities area. The governor is self-isolating for two weeks as are other staffers.
- Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the death toll to 85.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- The East Moline Correctional Center has seen its positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. It now has had 323 inmates test positive and 23 staff. The prison has the highest number of positive tests among prisons in the state. The prison’s current population is 1,055 prisoners. However, 260 inmates and 10 staff have recovered. That leaves 63 inmates currently positive and 13 staff.
- Rock Island County Board member Jeff Deppe is hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Rock Island County Health Department announced 33 new COVID-19 positive tests, giving it a total of 3,157. The county also reported its hospitalization numbers have risen to 23, its highest total since early in the pandemic.
- Davenport announced a Small Business Resiliency Project to assist businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The city has approximately $900,000 in federal block grant funding from the CARES Act and will provide forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to qualified Davenport businesses.
- Rock Island-Milan Schools are considering going to a blended education system in the second quarter, using both online and in-person learning, but the district will need the cooperation of parents, superintendent Reginald Lawrence said.
- East Moline Grade School District 37 plans to return to a hybrid system when it returns for the second quarter Oct. 27. Students will be learning online three days a week, including Mondays, plus two other days depending on their schedule. That was the original plan when it opted in late August to go strictly online for the rest of the first quarter after staff and student exposure to people with COVID-19 symptoms resulted in four classrooms having to be sent home and eventually 21 staff being exposed to people with symptoms, meaning they would have to work remotely, too.
- More than 2 million mail-in ballots have been requested in Illinois. That means about a quarter of the state’s voters had requested vote-by-mail ballots.
Thursday, Oct. 1
- As September ended, Scott County COVID-19 cases have increased 400.5% since the lockdown restrictions eased at the end of May. Cases in Rock Island County have increased 233.4%.
Scott County Health Department officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Thursday, raising the county's total to 29. There were 38 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Scott County, pushing the total number of cases to 3,156.
In Rock Island County, health officials said 40 new cases were confirmed Thursday. There have been 3,197 total cases in the county. The death toll remained at 85, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms remained at 21.
Friday, Oct. 2
- President Trump tweeted he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, hours after the White House announced Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. By day's end, the president had been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he was to remain for several days for observation. He walked to Marine One, the helicopter that transported him the Maryland hospital.
- The Rock Island County Health Department reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,223. Currently, 19 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths stands at 85.
- Scott County confirmed 80 additional cases, bringing the county total to 3,156, surpassing the case count in Rock Island County for the first time in months.
