As Bettendorf kicks off a series of road construction projects this summer, some residents may be forced to change their driving habits to avoid traffic and get to where they’re headed.
Projects scattered about the city are putting construction cones and detours around some of the city’s main thoroughfares. Some construction projects are already underway, while others are scheduled to start in the coming weeks.
Here’s a glance at some of the road work to watch out for:
Central Avenue
Since last week, a water main replacement project on Central Avenue has blocked east- and westbound traffic between 23rd and 25th streets. The construction is estimated to last until mid-August.
Lisa Reisen, a spokeswoman for Iowa American Water Company, said the project was chosen in part because the water main has become a trouble-spot for breaks. The city was already looking to re-do the road there, and the company decided it’d be better to replace it sooner rather than later, she said.
Iowa American Water is spending $5 million to replace the main, Reisen said.
The city has set up a marked detour for drivers who use the thoroughfare. Eastbound drivers are directed to head south from 23rd Street to U.S. 67, take it west to 27th Street, and drive north on 27th Street to get back to Central Avenue. Westbound drivers are advised to head south on 27th Street, take U.S. 67 west, and use 23rd Street north to get back to Central Avenue.
Forest Grove
Road construction to replace asphalt on Forest Grove Drive between Middle Road and Criswell Street is scheduled to begin Monday, closing traffic for commuters. Detours are scheduled to be set up along Middle Road, Indiana Avenue and Wells Ferry Road. The city is advising area residents to access Spring Creek Drive and Nottingham Lane.
Crow Creek Road
On July 16, the city is scheduled to start a three-month project to remove street curbs, improve driveway aprons and re-pave along Crow Creek Road from Apple Valley Drive to Davis Street. East and westbound traffic is set to remain open in the beginning of the project, and detours will be placed later on.
The precise schedule of the road construction depends on weather conditions, according to the city.
Westbound traffic will be closed entirely when re-paving begins. The city will direct eastbound traffic to take 18th Street north, then go east on 53rd Avenue, and south on Devils Glen Road.
Middle Road
On Monday, the city is planning to begin an asphalt resurfacing project along Middle Road between I-74 and 23rd Street. The two-phase project is expected to close two lanes of Middle Road at a time, keeping east and westbound traffic limited to the remaining two lanes.
The city expects the construction will last until September, but it could delayed if weather conditions keep crews from finishing up.