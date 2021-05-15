As vaccinations for Quad-Cities' kids expand, virus-related deaths stalked the area

After the CDC's change in masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced it is making changes to its COVID-19 guidance for public schools.

In a news release, Iowa health officials said:

"We are concurrently revising our COVID-19 guidance for school and child care settings, including quarantine guidance, to recommend that while COVID-19 positive and symptomatic children should be excluded, exposed children should no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage.

"Moreover, when there is a positive case, parents should be given information around exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk. To that end, while we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and child care settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage."

Thursday, May 13