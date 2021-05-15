As vaccinations for Quad-Cities' kids expand, virus-related deaths stalked the area

The week in COVID-19 brought the news of the expansion of vaccine eligibility to include teenagers 12 to 15.
Across the board, health professionals and doctors in the Quad-Cities said the vaccines offer a renewed hope of expanding the number of residents fully vaccinated against the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added to that hope, announcing fully vaccinated people can move about in public without wearing a mask. Privately, a number of local health officials said they think the easing of masking might encourage even more people to get vaccinated.
All of the good news was tempered, however, by the persistent specter of COVID-19-related deaths. Five area residents died this week — and all four of the victims in Rock Island County had been hospitalized.
Friday, May 14
A COVID-19 death was reported Friday in the Q-C, marking four straight days of virus-related death in the area.
The Rock Island Health Department said a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus passed away.
His was the 320th death linked to the virus in Rock Island County.
The death toll in Scott County remained 241.
After the CDC's change in masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced it is making changes to its COVID-19 guidance for public schools.
In a news release, Iowa health officials said:
"We are concurrently revising our COVID-19 guidance for school and child care settings, including quarantine guidance, to recommend that while COVID-19 positive and symptomatic children should be excluded, exposed children should no longer be required to stay home, regardless of mask usage.
"Moreover, when there is a positive case, parents should be given information around exposure to COVID-19 in order to make their own informed decisions regarding risk. To that end, while we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and child care settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage."
Thursday, May 13
In the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision to grant an Emergency Use Authorization to administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15, two area pediatricians were asked if they planned to recommend the vaccine to their patients in that age range.
The answers given during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing were short and to the point.
"Yes," Community Health Care pediatrician Dr. Swetha Kandula said.
"Yes," Genesis Health System pediatrician Dr. Gautam Kukreja said.
The health professionals said they strongly supported the expanded vaccination efforts because of a number of factors — including the absence of any severe reactions in the test group of 1,100 kids who received the vaccine, the vaccine kept all 1,100 in the group free from COVID-19 infection and the importance of allowing kids to return to schools, social settings, play and events.
COVID-19 death remained in the news as the Rock Island County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Thursday, a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized.
The COVID-19 death toll in Rock Island County increased to 319 Thursday, while the number of deaths linked to the virus in Scott County remained 241.
Wednesday, May 12
While the death rate of COVID-19 patients has dropped dramatically across the country, the virus hasn't stopped claiming lives, including in the Quad-Cities.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the death of a Scott County resident Wednesday, marking the third virus-linked death in Q-C in the past two days.
By Wednesday, a total of 241 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County's total number of COVID-19-related deaths remained 318.
Tuesday, May 12
The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday that COVID-19 claimed the lives of two more county residents.
According to health department officials, a man in his 80s and man in 70s died of complications of the virus. Both were hospitalized. At the time, the past five people who died of COVID-19-related causes in Rock Island County were hospitalized.
The COVID-19 death toll in Rock Island County on Tuesday was 318. No virus-related deaths were reported Tuesday in Scott County, where the total since the start of the pandemic was 240.
Hope came in the form of the emergency approval from the CDC for kids ages 12 through 15 to receive the Pfizer vaccine
The vaccine is available is available at the Camden Centre Clinic in Milan and at the Genesis clinic at the former Dick's Sporting Goods on Elmore Avenue in Davenport.
The Rock Island County Health Department announced Tuesday vaccines for younger teens will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine.
Monday, May 11
Monday's case numbers from the Scott County and Rock Island County health departments showed 188 new cases since Friday, May 7 — an average of roughly 63 new cases each day.
Scott County accounted for 120 of the 188 new cases in the three-day time span. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the county's seven-day test positivity rate checked in at 6.4%. The 14-day positivity rate in Scott County was 7.2%.
Scott County's positivity rate remains almost twice that of the Iowa's rate.