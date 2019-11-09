Three years ago, the future of the Hauberg estate in Rock Island was uncertain.

Hauberg receives state award

On Oct. 18, Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation received one of nine state-wide awards made by Landmarks Illinois, a nonprofit group that promotes historic preservation.

During a ceremony in Chicago, the group received a Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award in the category of advocacy that came with a $1,000 check.

"The Friends of Hauberg Civic Center Foundation ... (has) led an impressive restoration of the 1911 Spencer and Powers Prairie Style mansion and adjacent gardens designed by famed landscape architect Jens Jensen," Landmarks Illinois said in a news release.

"The project has increased accessibility to the estate, which is an integral part of Rock Island’s local history ..."

Driehaus is a Chicago native who worked as a fund manager. In 1983 he established a foundation that gave grants to faith-based and social service organizations. It has has since expanded its scope to historic preservation, the arts and investigative journalism.

Among those writing a letter of support for the Hauberg award was Norm Moline, professor emeritus of geography at Augustana College, Rock Island.

"I am aware of a lot of citizen initiatives, but I have known very few organizations move forward as quickly from non-existence to successes in the the political arena and in subsequent activities in physical preservation work, programming and volunteer recruitment as FOHHCF has done in such a short time," he wrote.