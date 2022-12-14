Ascentra Credit Union accepting applications for $15,000 in scholarships

Ascentra Credit Union is accepting applications for 15 scholarships totaling $15,000 which will be awarded to 15 Ascentra student members to help offset the costs of a postsecondary education through a college, university or trade program.

The program includes awards for three different types of students.

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school student members planning to enter college.

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to nontraditional student members age 19 years and older planning to attend higher education.

Five $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to members entering vocational school or a college with a trade program.

Traditional and nontraditional students will be judged on an essay, resume, awards, extracurricular activities, volunteer services and work experience. This year's 500-word essay question is, "With college tuition costs dramatically increasing year after year, besides scholarships, what are some ways that students can help offset the costs of higher education?"

Applicants for the vocational or trades scholarship will need to submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher or advisor, and answer the following question in less than 75 words, "How do you plan to use the scholarship if awarded?"

For official rules and to apply, visit ascentra.org/scholarships. All entries must be submitted no later than March 1, 2023.