Ascentra Credit Union donates building to Hilltop Campus Village

The Hilltop Campus Village, a historic commercial district in Central Davenport, was gifted the building it currently uses as its headquarters by Ascentra Credit Union during Ascentra’s annual meeting.

“This was another final wish of our beloved, late President and CEO, Dale Owen,” said Linda Andry, President and CEO, Ascentra Credit Union. “Dale was involved in the early stages of the Hilltop Campus Village and held its mission near and dear to his heart. I know he would be happy knowing that this building was donated to their cause.”

The building at 122 E 15th St. in Davenport once housed Ascentra’s Central Davenport branch before a new branch was built on the corner of Brady and Locust streets. Since then, the Hilltop Campus Village has been using the building as its headquarters. “We actually moved in six months before Ascentra’s staff moved into their new building,” said Scott Tunnicliff, Executive Director, Hilltop Campus Village.

The group is a nonprofit organization developed through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Main Street Iowa Program that is working with the City of Davenport community and other organizations to preserve, restore, redevelop and revitalize the unique identity, assets and character of the central Davenport historic commercial district. Through interactive partnerships and the help of committed volunteers, the HCV district is attracting and retaining a diverse population, making it more financially stable and sustainable and helping businesses and organizations create employment opportunities.

Quad-City Times​

