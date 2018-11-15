Q. My family travels via the Quad-City International Airport several times a year and one thing we've noticed is that the hours that the restaurant and gift shop are opened aren't very accommodating to passengers. Last week we arrived before 5 p.m. and the restaurant was already closed and the gift shop was locking their gates. Passengers who may have traveled all day don't have the opportunity to get a warm bite to eat before heading to a hotel or a road trip to their destination. We've personally received meal vouchers from an airline due to a flight cancellation and as the restaurant was closed, the voucher wasn't of much use. As the airport is trying to attract customers, can you find out if they plan on expanding their services to passengers? -- D Forrest, Davenport
A. We contacted the Quad-City International Airport regarding your questions and comments. Cathie Rochau, airport marketing representative, responded:
"We collaborated on the answer with our local restaurant manager.
"The restaurant is a tenant of the airport. Both locations (the public side restaurant and the deli/bar on the concourse side) are managed by AirHost out of Memphis, Tennessee. They are in many airports throughout the country and have been at the Quad-City International Airport since the early 2000s. Restaurant management watches traveler trends and peaks very closely. They have determined that once the majority of afternoon departing passengers go through screening to their gate (leaving mostly arrivals for the rest of the night) there are few-to-no customers using the restaurant. It becomes difficult to staff a location when the patrons drop off so significantly. When flights arrive, they typically proceed to bag claim and leave after retrieving their luggage. It is unusual for the restaurant to gain any customers from arriving flights.
"The deli/bar location remains open and adjusts as necessary to serve passengers on the concourses if there are any delays. Inbound travelers are welcome to stop at the deli location to grab a sandwich or salad to go. They do have a small menu offering hot items such as chicken strips and fries to name a few. The airport authority collaborates with and passes on comments received to our tenants. However, we do not mandate certain hours of operation and understand that they must rely on keeping their costs controlled and follow daily trends to determine their hours of operation.
"The gift shop (CNBC store) also remains open on the concourse side as well, if a patron would like to purchase a snack. We would encourage the use of either the deli/bar or gift shop location next time. Business hours to these location are listed on the airport website, www.qcairport.com/features.
"I should mention that the gift shops (public main and CNBC store) are not AirHost -- they are owned by airport retailer Paradies Lagardère. So, restaurant/deli are AirHost. Gift shop(s) are Paradies Lagardère Based out of Atlanta.