Q. I'm wondering if the city of Davenport could update the northbound "right turn only" lane of Elmore Avenue at 53rd Street to properly and continuously flow traffic into the dedicated eastbound lane of 53rd Street? This traffic pattern currently exists, but signage and instruction to motorists is lacking as well as plastic delineator posts for the first 100' to give motorists confidence that traffic turning left from the southbound lane of Elmore Avenue on to eastbound 53rd Street won’t hit them. -- Adam
A. We contacted the city of Davenport to find out. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, responded:
"Thanks for the question and suggestion. This has been reviewed by traffic engineering and the police department. A vast majority of the people turning east do not get onto I-74. This change would create accident issues when people stop in traffic because they can't merge to the left during heavy traffic times. The city does not plan to make changes to this interchange."
Q. Across the street from the McDonald's, 2460 State St., Bettendorf, there is a sign on a lamp post for the farmer's market pointing to a parking lot. The farmer's market moved about two years ago. When will they take the sign down? – June, Bettendorf
A. We contacted the Bettendorf Farmer's Market to find out. Gary Weber, treasurer for the Mississippi Valley Growers Association, responded:
"I believe the sign is at the stoplight which is the back way into the market. It was put there before Bettendorf made an entrance on the Northwest corner of the parking lot. If you want to stop by the market and happen to drive by you can turn right at the light and come into market from the back side. If anyone has any questions about the MVGA which is a '100% home grown market,' I would happy to help."
Contact information:
Mississippi Valley Growers Association
20740 210th St.
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Gary or Jan Weber
Phone: 563-579-3179
Email: farmer71@aol.com
Website: http://www.mvgrowers.com/
Q. When is the Whiteside County Fair is in Morrison, Illinois? Also, when is the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa, Iowa? -- Fair goer and Quad-City Times reader
A. The Whiteside County Fair will be Aug. 14-18. The Whiteside County Fairgrounds are located at 201 W. Winfield St., P.O. Box 88, Morrison, IL, 61270. The phone number for the secretary's office (answered only during fair season) is 815-772-7329. The phone number for the horse barn/racing secretary (answered only during fair season) is 815-772-4491. The email address is admin@whitesidecountyfair.org
The Jackson County Fair will be July 24-29. The Jackson County Fairgrounds are located at 1212 E. Quarry St., P.O. Box 859, Maquoketa, IA, 52060. Phone number: 563-652-4282. Fax: 563-652-4282. You also can reach the Jackson County Fair through their contact form https://www.jacksoncountyiowafair.com/c-o-n-t-a-c-t