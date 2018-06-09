Q. Why did the city of Bettendorf remove the stoplight at the foot of 14th Street at Middle Road? This is a very busy intersection and turning off 14th Street to Middle Road, particularly west bound, is extremely dangerous. It appears the infrastructure remains for the stop lights if only someone would stand up and order them back in place. Most of the people I know living in the neighborhoods south of Middle Road avoid this intersection and use other means of egress from their homes. But they shouldn’t be forced to take a longer route because the city made a bad decision. – Frank, Bettendorf
A. We contacted the city of Bettendorf to find out. Brian Schmidt, Bettendorf public works director, responded:
"In the spring of 2009, The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) was reconstructing the Lincoln Road overpass on I-74. During construction, traffic was detoured down 14th Street to Middle Road. With the increase in traffic, IDOT decided to install a temporary traffic signal at this intersection to move motorists more safely and efficiently through the Middle Road corridor during construction operations. Since this project was completed, the City has received requests to reinstall the traffic signal at this location. In order for a traffic signal to be constructed, The City's policy requires a minimum of three (3) out of the nine (9) warrants be met as outlined in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). A total of one (1) warrant was satisfied in a recent traffic analysis of this intersection. This City has no plans to install a permanent traffic signal at this time."
Q. We would like to thank the person/persons who mowed the roadway in the ditches on Y-48 which were badly needed. The view on the on ramp off of Kimberly Road to get on I-280 is blocked by weeds. You cannot see to merge into the traffic on I-280 and they cannot see us approaching, I called the Highway Department on Northwest Boulevard and they said they did not cut it because there was some wildflowers in it. I guess that is more important than safety. The ditches have been cut. Many states have wildflowers but they are high on the banks along the roadways. Can you give me an address or phone number that can help this situation? -- Vi, Blue Grass
A. We contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation, general information 515-239-1101. Andrea Henry, director of strategic communications, said, "There is not wildflowers or anything that would prevent mowing in this area. Maintenance staff hasn't gotten to this location as of yesterday around noon, but will get to it as soon as possible. If there is still an issue once the typical mowing strip is cut, generally 8-10' off the shoulder, the District will work on mitigating any visibility issues. At times cattails or invasive grasses become established in the infields, between the mainline and the interchange ramps, and they impede visibility since they are much taller than the native species typically planted by the Iowa DOT."
To view an additional response from Jon R. Burgstrum, P.E., Scott County Engineer, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes