Q. Does lightning ever strike cellphone towers and if so, what kind of damage does it do? How much do landowners get to have a tower on their property? -- Bob, Davenport
A. Todd Schlekeway, executive director of National Association of Tower Erectors (NATE), said, "Thanks for reaching out to NATE regarding your Ask the Times questions.
"The answer to your first question is yes, lightning is a threat to strike communication towers and can do great damage if the tower is not protected appropriately. As a reference and resource for you, I would to share the following resources from NATE member company Harger Lightning & Grounding who specializes in grounding and lightning protection.
"Harger Lighting and Grounding Library of Presentations: http://www.harger.com/library/allpresentations.cfm
"Harger Risk Assessment Guide: http://www.apltd.com/cgi-local/aestiva/htmlos.cgi/harger/risknew.htm
"The second question regarding how much landowners get to have a tower located on their property is a loaded question that includes too many variables to give a concise, specific answer. It is not uncommon obviously for landowners/farmers to agree to place a tower on their property if the location of the structure helps provide coverage, fill a coverage gap or densifies the network of a wireless carrier. There are just so many variables on that that we would not want to specify a specific amount. Every arrangement is different."
Q. For the last week or so only one webcam view is available for the I-74 bridge. I missed seeing the big pour of the west approach. Is it the iPad or was the number of webcams cut back? – Bob
A. We contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation to find out. Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, responded:
"View 2 shows the Iowa bank from my laptop. This looks to be an iPad issue because when I visit the same link on my iPad, I only see the primary view (View 1). I also tried my iPhone and am able to see all three views. I will check to see if there is anything that can be done to allow all three views from an iPad."
Links to the Iowa Department of Transportation I-74 bridge webcams:
Here are some alternative links for the I-74 bridge webcams:
KWQC-TV6
WQAD-TV8