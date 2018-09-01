Q. What's on tap after the former J I Case building is knocked down in Rock Island at 3rd Avenue and 7th Street? -- John, Davenport
A. We contacted the city of Rock Island to find out. Chandler M. Poole, Rock Island director of economic and community development, responded:
"I am responding to your inquiry concerning the demolition project referenced above. Pitt OHIO Trucking, the owners of the site, have decided to remove the structure to make their site more efficient. The amount of trucks and their need for more docks is the reason for the demolition."
Q. Will the new Sterilite plant in western Davenport have an outlet store offering products for purchase? -- Nancy, Eldridge, Iowa
A. We contacted Sterilite to find out. Keith LeBlanc, Sterilite marketing manager, responded:
"Thank you for your interest in our products. At our plant, we make Sterilite products available to our employees for their families' use at discounted prices. However, we do not have an outlet store selling our products to the public. There is a feature on our sterilite.com website showing where our products can be purchased which may be useful to the reader."
Q. Last fall Bettendorf began the extension of Hopewell Avenue east to Criswell Street. Valuable farmland was graded and storm sewers were installed. When construction season returned this spring Bettendorf abandoned the project. Now weeds and tall grass have reclaimed the area. Why did Bettendorf start this project and then stop? Now it will cost taxpayers extra just to clear the weeds plus the farmer who previously owned the land could have produced a crop this year. -- Richard, Bettendorf
A. We contacted the city of Bettendorf to find out. Brian Schmidt, P.E., Bettendorf public works director, responded:
"The extension of Hopewell Avenue was not abandoned. The contractor finished the grading and storm sewer work this past May. There were several areas of this project which required large amounts of cuts and fill of the existing ground surface to achieve the desired profile. By allowing this fill material to settle out over the remainder of the year, we’ll significantly minimize the need for stabilization measures during subbase construction. This will actually save the taxpayer’s money. The paving project will be bid over the winter months and we anticipate construction to be completed by the middle of 2019."