Q. Who in town do you petition or talk to about adding a stop light? The traffic at Locust Street and Wisconsin Avenue is insane. I sometimes sit for 10 minutes trying to just drive across the intersection and with the flooding it has only gotten worse. With Jackson Elementary School being very close by, I don’t understand why at this point there is not one. -- Karen
A. Gary Statz, P.E., Davenport traffic engineer, said, "If we receive a request for signalization at an intersection that seems like it could possibly be justified as this one does, we will conduct an engineering study. If signalization is needed, the City Council votes to approve the installation and the funding. Our study uses guidelines found in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD). This is an intersection that has been studied periodically and there simply haven’t been enough busy hours in a typical day to justify signalization. The city does recognize it can be difficult to go straight across or turn left from Wisconsin Avenue during the peak hours on school days, but it isn’t difficult the rest of the day. The city will collect data on a school day in the near future to verify if the condition has changed since the last study.
"Signals can also be justified if there is a crash problem at an intersection. Over the past few years there has been an average of one crash per year that could have been prevented with signalization. None of these crashes resulted in injuries categorized as minor or more severe. Signalization would not have significantly reduced crashes and may have led to rear-end crashes on Locust.
"There is no plan to install signals at Wisconsin Avenue and Locust Street at this time. This intersection will continue to remain on the list for monitoring."
Q. While I'm very grateful for the road improvement on Middle Road, between Devils Glen Road and Interstate 74, the lane markings leave a lot to be desired. At night, and particularly when the road is wet, the lane markings are nearly impossible to see. The white paint is disappearing in most places and in others, black paint has been poorly applied over the white. Rather than continue to spend millions for low use, added bike paths, can't we spend a little and get visible lane markings on this high usage roadway? -- Bob
A. Brian Schmidt, P.E., Bettendorf public works director, said, "The City of Bettendorf has an annual Pavement Markings Program that will repaint all markings city wide. This project will bid in the next few weeks with an anticipated start date in May."