Q. Are there any more updates going be done to the Bettendorf or Davenport bike paths? Some were done to the west part of Davenport and I heard more were scheduled, but haven't seen any efforts. -- Reader
A. We contacted the cities of Bettendorf and Davenport to find out.
Brian Schmidt, P.E., Bettendorf public works director, responded:
"The City of Bettendorf has begun the installation of a 10-foot wide recreation trail on the west side of Middle Road between 53rd Avenue to Hopewell Avenue. This project is anticipated to be completed by the first week of November. In the spring of 2019, we’ll begin the construction of another 10-foot wide recreation trail along the north side of Spruce Hills Drive from 18th Street to Utica Ridge Road. These two projects will significantly improve the connectivity of our trail system."
Clay Merritt, Davenport capital manager, responded:
"The City of Davenport is in the process of constructing a multi-use recreational trail on the last phase of the Veterans Memorial Parkway buildout; this area is between Jersey Ridge and Elmore Avenue. Once completed, this trail will extend from Tremont Avenue to the City’s border with Bettendorf. A recreational trail will also be built along 53rd Street from Brady Street to Elmore Circle as part of the reconstruction and widening project that is currently under design."
Q. The reader contacted Ask the Times with a follow up question about the bike path. I guess I should clarify. The main bike path along Duck Creek. -- Reader
A. Clay Merritt, Davenport capital manager, responded:
"We will be reconstructing the multi-use recreational trail around Junge Park, south of Duck Creek. The project is scheduled to begin in October."
Q. The problems created by disposable plastics has been in the news lately. As I walk in my Davenport neighborhood, in addition to plastic straws, I see a lot of the plastic straps used to package the paper lawn recycle bags. Can either of these items littering our neighborhood be placed in our recycle bins? -- Judy
A. We contacted the Waste Commission of Scott County to find out. Bryce Stalcup, Waste Commission of Scott County special waste manager, responded:
"Unfortunately these items are not recyclable."