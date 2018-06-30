Q. Every year Red, White & Boom is on the same night as Bettendorf fireworks. I have called Genesis in the past, their reply is it's in stone. Contact us next year to schedule a different night. Do you know who to contact now so no conflict this summer? It would be nice to have two showings of fireworks. – Carol, Bettendorf
A. Red, White & Boom is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. Bettendorf's fireworks are scheduled for dusk at Middle Park, Bettendorf, Wednesday, July 4.
Craig Cooper, Genesis Health System senior communications specialist corporate communications, said that he continues to check, but he could not find a year when Red, White & Boom was not held on July 3.
Lauran Haldeman, Bettendorf's public information officer, said, "The City of Bettendorf has had fireworks on July 4 for close to 50 years. At this time, there are no plans to change the date."
Q. Rumors are that Kwik Star is going to build on Rockingham. Is this true and when can we expect it? -- Kyle
A. We contacted Kwik Star to find out. Hans Zietlow, director of Real Estate, Kwik Trip, Inc., LaCrosse, Wisconsin, said, "The Kwik Star on Rockingham is just a rumor. Sorry."
Q. I live in the Gold Coast in Davenport. Why does the River Bandits PA system have to be so loud? It shakes my windows. -- Mary, Davenport
A. We contacted the Quad-Cities River Bandits to find out, but have not received a response. We will include any response they may provide in a follow up.
Quad-City Times sports reporter, Steve Batterson, covers the Quad-Cities River Bandits. He provided the following information:
"A new sound system was installed at Modern Woodmen Park prior to this season.
"With the addition of the amusement rides to the facility in recent years, the old system did not provide coverage to be heard throughout the entire facility.
"Among other locations, the new system does include a speaker on top of the batter's eye in center field. I would suspect if the wind is blowing in from center, the sound would likely carry a bit."
Q. Why did the McDonald's at 2460 State St. in Bettendorf, Iowa, close and will they reopen? – June, Bettendorf
A. We contacted McDonald's regarding your question. Anne Christensen, field brand reputation manager, McDonald's USA, LLC, Midwest & Greater Chicago Regions, responded:
"Thanks for reaching out to McDonald's. While McDonald's has always appreciated serving its Bettendorf customers over the years, the company is continually reviewing its restaurant locations to ensure long term success for the business moving forward. We are thankful to the hard-working restaurant team at the State Street restaurant who provided years of service, as well as the local community for their patronage. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at our other McDonald's restaurants in the area."