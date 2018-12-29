Q. What can be done with old Christmas cards? -- Mary
A. St. Jude's Ranch for Children has a recycled card program. According to information on their website https://stjudesranch.org/recycled-card-program/
"We are currently updating our recycled card program to make it easier for you to support St. Jude's Ranch for Children in our effort to provide teens with life and work skills. The new and improved program will be unveiled soon. In the meantime:
"Please send (front only) of your recycled cards (except for Hallmark, American Greetings or Disney) to: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005
"You can also support our programs which help children and youth break the cycle of abuse, abandonment and neglect. Thank you!"
You also may want to contact local retirement homes or senior organizations. In the past, several of them accepted used Christmas cards. However, the high volume of cards they received in response to previous Ask the Times articles resulted in several of them no longer accepting them in years past. So, you may want to check your local phone listings and call first.
Q. Are they still doing any manufacturing at the Kraft plant on Rockingham Road in Davenport? – Bob, Davenport
A. Michael Mullen, senior vice president of corporate and government affairs at The Kraft Heinz Company, said, "The Kraft Heinz Rockingham location stopped operations on Oct. 5. All cold cuts processing and packaging is now being done at our new state-of-the-art facility in located at 9401 Granite Way in Davenport."
