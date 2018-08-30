Q. I noticed this device on the top of a utility pole near Central Park Avenue and Division Street. Now that I have noticed it, I am spotting more of them around town. I am curious as to what they are for? – Mark
A. We contacted MidAmerican Energy Company for more information. Geoff Greenwood, MidAmerican Energy Company media relations manager responded:
"The equipment your reader noticed on a utility pole near Central Park Avenue and Division Street is third-party wireless communications equipment, called 'small cell' technology, which is connected to a wireless network and is designed to enhance coverage near that location."
Q. I thought that I had read a short time ago that Roby Smith, an Iowa senator, owned a small part of the River Bandits baseball team. If this is so, how many others are involved with the ownership along with Dave Heller? – Bob, Davenport
A. Steve Batterson, Quad-City Times sports reporter, covers the Quad-Cities River Bandits. He said, "Dave Heller is the majority owner of Main Street Baseball, the owner of the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
"Roby Smith purchased a small portion of the River Bandits in December, 2016.
"They are the only owners of the team.
"Smith purchased his share of the team after Heller's former business partner, Bob Herrfeldt, sold his small share of ownership in the Midwest League team as he invested in other sports properties earlier that year."
To read the original article by Steve Batterson from 2016 about the Quad-Cities River Bandits ownership, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
Q. My wife and I occasionally stroll through one of the great gems of the Quad-Cities – Vander Veer Park in Davenport – and are struck by the variety of trees there. How many different types of trees can be found at Vander Veer? -- Pat, Davenport
A. We contacted the City of Davenport to find out. Jennifer Nahra, Davenport communications director, said, "In response to Pat's question, Chad Dyson, Davenport Parks and Recreation Director, tells me that at the last count there were 96 different varieties of trees at Vander Veer Park. He added that some additional trees have been added so there are likely over 100 different varieties.
"There is a map in the warming house that lists all the trees."
For more information on Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes