Q. I read a Tribune News Service article recently about the collection of DNA evidence from minors by police particularly during routine traffic stops in California. What are the laws in Iowa and Illinois regarding collection of minors DNA? -- A reader
A. We contacted the Scott County Attorney's office and the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office. We also contacted the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois for more information.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton responded:
"There are no laws in Iowa regarding the collection of DNA specific to minors. I don't know of any law enforcement agencies that are collecting DNA samples, minors or adults, during routine traffic stops. Suspects can be compelled to provide a DNA sample through the judicial process if that evidence is relevant. Iowa law does require persons convicted of certain crimes, including juveniles, to provide a DNA sample. Those profiles are kept in a data base by the State Department of Public Safety to use in the investigation of other crimes."
Edwin C. Yohnka, director of communications and public policy with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, responded:
"Illinois law permits police to collect DNA from persons who are arrested on a felony charge. That includes minors. But I cannot imagine that being used in traffic stops."
Q. When will Stashu's in Moline be reopening? -- Dan, Bettendorf
A. Quad-City Times reporter Barb Ickes covered the fire that damaged Stashu's Pizza & Deli in July. She said, "Stashu's Pizza & Deli, 4200 44th Ave., Moline, was damaged by fire on July 20. The blaze left more damage than initially thought, and building repairs still are underway. An owner of the longtime family business, Sarge Krol, said Monday (Nov. 12) that he cannot predict when the restaurant off Moline's John Deere Road will reopen."
Update
Ask the Times published the question below on Nov. 10. The Davenport Public Works Department contacted us with an updated timetable.
Q. I have a two-point question. What is the road work project on West Locust Street between five points and Lincoln Avenue? When will this road work be finished and all lanes will be open for travel? This project has been going on for some time now. At times the single lane each way creates quite a backup. -- John
A. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, said, "There were some rain delays and the new expected completion date is Nov. 30. I will have the website updated to reflect this."
