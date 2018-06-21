Q. What happened to the Hampton, Illinois, ballparks and the softball leagues there? I see everything has been torn down and trees have been planted in the infield. -- Reader
A. We contacted the Village of Hampton, Illinois, and we were referred to Rock Island County Forest Preserve District. Ross Smith, Rock Island County Forest Preserve District assistant park ranger, responded:
"Illiniwek Forest Preserve was awarded a substantial grant from River Action/Pheasants Forever/Trees Forever for habitat creation/conversion. With declining use, aging/collapsing infrastructure and proximity to existing pollinator habitat the ball diamonds were selected to be the site for the use of the grant money. When I say declining I mean that not even a quarter of the people that used them five years ago used them between the years of 2015-2017. To bring the diamonds up to code/standards would have cost upwards of $450,000. Keeping the diamonds, repairing/enhancing the diamonds and removing the diamonds were all examined as possibilities and in the name of fiscal responsibility, due to the grant availability, the diamonds were demolished/recycled.
"The area will look drastically different in the next five years. Currently the area has been seeded and is in the transition phase from turf-grass and infield lime to native plants and a few scattered trees. The area will become an oak savanna. It will feature a pergola and a hiking trail with education interpretative signs in the very near future.
"To put it into perspective think of the African namesake but picture North American species. We selected swamp white oak as the savanna specie of choice because a swamp white oak savanna is one of the rarest ecosystems in the Midwest, adding a bit of a tourist attraction to the park."
Q. Recently, the traffic pattern on E. Locust at the site of their ongoing road work (between Kenwood and Eastmere) has changed to head-to-head traffic on the opposite side of the street. The portion that is now being traveled on, which has just finished being "repaired," has all new patchwork, but it is even more rough to travel on now than it was before these "repairs" were performed. Is the patch work the extent of the repairs that are going to be done, or will they actually repave the road once the patches are completed on the side they are currently working on? If they are only doing the patch work, this stretch of road is going to be just as bad as it was before they started working on it. – Jim, Davenport
A. We contacted the city of Davenport to find out. Davenport Engineering Manager Eric Longlett said, "The current road patching discussed is for the sewer work that is being completed for the first phase of the project. The contractor will then mill the surface of the entire roadway to prepare for the new asphalt overlay to complete the surface. The project is not scheduled to be fully complete until early September."