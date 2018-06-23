Q. Mike Parejko and Stacy Sime, CEOs heads of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Centers and Des Moines-based LifeServe Blood Center wrote an editorial letter requesting tax cuts for their organizations. What are their yearly salaries for directing donated blood to be sold to medical facilities? – Bill, Bettendorf
Kirby Winn, public relations manager of the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, responded, "Thank you for your question. Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center’s (MVRBC) CEO compensation is determined annually by an independent compensation committee established by our volunteer Board of Directors. To comply with the Board's conflict of interest and compensation policies, the CEO's compensation is reviewed and then formally approved by the independent members of our Board.
"The Board's goal is to provide compensation consistent with the pay received by others in equivalent positions. The Board's compensation committee reviews compensation levels paid by similarly situated organizations, both taxable and tax-exempt, for comparable positions, availability of similar services or expertise in the geographic area served by MVRBC, current compensation surveys compiled by independent consultants, and works with multiple independent consultants to review industry benchmarks.
"Our CEO's compensation is unrelated to MVRBC's tax status. Rather, it is directly related to the industry and geographic market, complexity of the responsibilities, and the compensation required to attract and retain an individual capable to fulfill those responsibilities.
"MVRBC's CEO must possess knowledge of our industry's strict regulatory environment, protocols for donor and product safety, and the ability to lead more than 600 employees engaged in recruiting, blood collection, infectious disease testing, quality assurance, accounting, fleet management, strategic planning, and other functions required of a large organization. For these reasons, Mike Parejko's 2017 salary was $325,000.
"Annually, MVRBC collects approximately 220,000 donations to provide blood components for 88 hospitals in four states, including all Quad-Cities hospitals. In addition, we provide blood to other regions of the country, as needed, through national resource sharing partnerships. Although donations are given voluntarily, there are significant costs associated with providing a safe and adequate blood supply. MVRBC does not receive state or federal funding. The Blood Center's operating revenue comes through the sale of blood and laboratory testing services. These fees are assessed on a cost recovery basis (including, if assessed, state taxes).
"MVRBC has joined LifeServe Blood Center (LBC) in petitioning the Iowa Legislature to help level the playing field for Iowa-based blood providers. This is necessary because there are three primary blood providers in the State of Iowa: MVRBC, LBC and American Red Cross (ARC) and only the ARC is exempt from all state taxes. Secondarily, MVRBC also collects blood and serves hospitals in Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin. This exemption is necessary to compete fairly with blood centers in these states not subject to similar taxes.
"Thank you again for this opportunity to describe our operations. We would invite those who might have questions to tour our headquarters in Davenport."