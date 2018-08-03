Q. I was boating this past weekend on the Mississippi River between Lock and Dam 15 and TGI Fridays. It seems to be an old lock and dam between the two and is close to Arsenal Island. Would you have any information on this? – Brandon
A. We contacted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for more information. Samantha Heilig, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, responded:
"In 1905, Congress ordered the first feasibility studies for a deeper 6-foot channel north from St. Louis. Commercial river traffic was at a low ebb and needed a deeper channel to become competitive with railroads.
"The 6-foot channel required not only more wing and closing dams, but locks at the head and foot of the Rock Island Rapids. A new lock already under construction at the head of Arsenal Island was deepened for the project, and plans were drawn for a new lock and canal at the head of the rapids at LeClaire, Iowa.
"The Moline, Illinois, lock was opened to traffic in 1907, but World War I interrupted construction on the LeClaire Canal and Lock, which was not completed until 1924. The Moline lock, meanwhile, made history. Engineers here, and at the four locks on the Illinois and Mississippi Canal (which were being constructed by the Chicago District at the same time near Milan, Ill.) received permission from the chief of engineers to construct the lock walls of placed concrete rather than the usual masonry construction. This cost-saving experiment marked the first time such construction had ever been used. Its success changed American construction practices throughout the industry and helped make another Corps of Engineers project, the Panama Canal, possible.
"Both the Moline and LeClaire locks were soon obsolete because of a much more ambitious project. Commercial navigation interests on the Upper Mississippi River had long been pushing for an expansion of the 6-foot channel to nine feet. The Great Depression in 1929 provided the added impetus for this project. In the Act of July 3, 1930, Congress authorized a 9-foot channel between St. Paul and St. Louis. The project was accomplished by a series of 26 dams to maintain a 9-foot depth in the main channel, and 110-foot by 600-foot locks at each dam to permit boats to pass through the dams from one level to another.
"The above information comes straight from the book titled A History of the Rock Island District by Roald Tweet. I also found in my files a link to a Quad-City Times article that Roald contributed back in 2006 that has some good info in it. https://bit.ly/2M4Q59n"