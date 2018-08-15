Q. How do Quad City residents distinguish between a siren that means a thunderstorm is coming versus a siren that means, "Take cover, we have spotted a tornado?" Please don't tell me it is the same siren. We can hear thunder and lightning for the former but need a clear sign when it is the latter. -- Dan
A. We contacted the Scott County Emergency Management Agency to find out. Dave Donovan, emergency management coordinator, responded:
"Outdoor warning sirens, as currently deployed in the QCA, are intended to convey the following message: “a potentially dangerous condition exists or is developing, please quickly seek out additional information and take appropriate protective actions.”
"There are numerous hazards that can potentially impact a community. Many of those hazards can develop very quickly and with very limited warning time. Sirens are part of a multi-faceted approach, intended to warn the community. The role of sirens is to quickly and simply alert the community that a situation exists. Other parts of the warning “system” (like Alert Iowa and the Emergency Broadcast System) can do both (alert and provide details), but require you to be near a cellphone, landline, radio or television. Sirens are provided to alert you when you are outdoors, possibly away from other technologies. They are telling you to get more information, again possibly from television, radio or the internet. Sirens are not practical to give the entire message, but are great at getting people’s attention. Their wail is heard over great distances.
"Think of it like your telephone (think landlines, before smartphones with individual ringtones) – the warning siren is the bell, chime or other noise alerting you that a call is coming in. It doesn’t tell you who is calling, but that there is a call for you. Other warning technologies like AlertIowa (sign up at https://www.scottcountyiowa.com/ema/alert-iowa) and the emergency broadcast system (radio and television) are the person on the other end of the call, giving you the information that you need.
Q. I heard a rumor that the junction of Jersey Ridge and Veterans Memorial Road is going to be a roundabout. Can you confirm that with the City of Davenport? -- Adam
A. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator said, "You are correct. This will be a roundabout."
Brian Schadt, Davenport city engineer, responded to a similar Ask the Times question published Sept. 2, 2017. He said, "In addition, the roundabout in the last phase of the project required additional review from the Iowa DOT and the inclusion of RISE funding in the phase also affected the project scheduling."
