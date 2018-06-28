Q. There is a frenzy of activity going on at Duck Creek, near Eastern Avenue and 29th Street. Any idea what work is being done? The contractor is SAK, based out of O'Fallon Missouri. -- Adam
A. Brian Schadt, Davenport city engineer, said "SAK Construction was hired by the City for the Duck Creek South Interceptor Rehabilitation Project. This project is repairing the large diameter sewer that runs the entire length of Duck Creek from Hickory Grove Road to Jersey Ridge Road. Previously point repairs were completed on the sewer and structures. SAK is now installing a cured-in-place liner within the sewer. This ‘pipe within a pipe’ restores the structural integrity of the sewer and eliminates storm, creek and ground water from entering the sewer."
Q. Why hasn't the City of Davenport put traffic signals at the Elmore Walmart complex yet? Getting out of there is nearly impossible. Should have been installed before the ones by Mills Chevy. – Kelli
A. The City of Davenport Public Works Department responded, "Thank you for the question. This was answered in an Ask the Times column posted on July 16, 2016 https://bit.ly/2MpT6AN Two separate contractors were awarded these signals, so the schedules were dependent upon availability and part arrival. The underground work and foundations are done at Walmart and the contractor will complete that project as soon as possible after the poles and mast arms arrive. It should be completed in late June or early July."
Q. At the Intersection of Division Street and Kimberly Road right where you can make a left hand turn, the sign next to the traffic light says "Yield on flashing yellow light." What would be the point of a sign like that? I have been told you don't make a turn on a yellow light. Obviously if you are in the middle of a turn and it goes yellow, you have to finish the turn, however, if it is flashing it is already too late to make the turn. So why the sign? -- Karon
A. Gary Statz, Davenport city traffic engineer, said, "Drivers are allowed to turn left during the flashing yellow arrow indication after yielding to all oncoming traffic and to pedestrians in the crosswalk. During a solid yellow arrow, the left-turn signal is about to change to red and drivers should prepare to stop or prepare to complete a left turn if they are legally within the intersection and there is no conflicting traffic or pedestrians present.
"The flashing yellow arrow was approved for use by the Federal Highway Administration in 2009 after studies determined there were fewer crashes with flashing yellow left-turn arrows than with the traditional yield-on-green signal configurations. The City of Davenport plans on using these signals wherever there are signals with a protected-permissive left-turn phase (green arrow followed by flashing yellow arrow). They are not used where the signals have protected-only left turns, such as every Kimberly Road signal from Northwest Boulevard to the east. The signs are being used because this change was fairly recent and the concept may be new to some drivers."