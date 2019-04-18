Q. I realize the flood has traffic going every which way, but we've been in our home for 40 years. We have always had a problem of cars driving north on our street, Oneida Avenue, which is a one way going south. To my knowledge there has been one accident at the top of the hill, at 12th Street and Oneida Avenue. We cringe every time we see a car go up the street, waiting for a crash to happen. They are usually not driving slow. I've reported this problem more times than I can count, as have other neighbors. We need more signs, painting/arrows on the street, something. Because someday, somebody could be killed. Four days ago, that somebody was my husband as he pulled out of our alley. Two seconds more and he would've been T-boned. -- Terri
A. Gary Statz, Davenport traffic engineer, said, "An additional Do Not Enter sign was installed on Oneida Avenue near Charlotte across the street from the existing sign. Orange flags were attached to both signs so they should be very visible to anyone turning up the wrong way from River Drive. All of the streets that intersect the one-way portion of Oneida are properly signed with one-way signs. The number of reported crashes in this corridor over the past several years is very low with none related to a wrong-way driver. A traffic counter was installed near 10th Street to detect how many drivers are traveling in the wrong direction (northbound). There were an average of five wrong-way drivers per day from April 4 – 8 and half of them were during the overnight hours. While setting up the counter, I witnessed a resident who exited his driveway and sped up to the next side street to turn, so I have to believe that some of these drivers are knowingly going the wrong way in order to save time.
Q. CVS Pharmacy in Rock Island relocated over a year ago and the former location was sold to Hy-Vee with intentions of building a new gas station. The site was cleared and work seemed to begin, but has been at a standstill for quite some time. What’s going on? -- Ryan
A. We contacted Hy-Vee to find out. Christina Gayman, APR | Hy-Vee Inc. director of public relations, responded:
"The location you requested information about will become a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express and is slated to be completed by July. Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express locations feature fuel pumps, as well as ready-made meals, drinks, snacks and other convenience items."