Q. During a recent trip to Wisconsin, someone said the gas prices were so much higher than in Iowa. Can you tell me what the gas tax is in Wisconsin and in Iowa? -- Reader
A. According to information from the American Petroleum Institute website https://www.api.org/ the rate as of Oct. 1, 2018, for Wisconsin was 51.30 cents per gallon combined local, state and federal gasoline taxes. The rate for Iowa was 49.10 cents per gallon combined local, state and federal gasoline taxes. The API site included the following disclaimers:
"API collects motor fuel tax information for all 50 states and compiles a report and chart detailing changes and calculating a nationwide average. API's chart reflects a weighted average for each state, meaning that any taxes which can vary across a state's jurisdiction are averaged according to the population of the local areas subject to each particular tax rate. Where appropriate, the weighted average also takes into consideration the typical percentages of premium, midgrade, and regular fuel purchased in each state. In states where taxes vary depending upon the price of the motor fuel (for example, where the tax rate is set as a percentage of the sales price rather than a cents per gallon method), the state average listed on the chart is a snapshot based upon the price of fuel (as reported by AAA) on the date the chart is updated. Be sure to also look at the 'Notes' attachment for a detailed explanation of the various taxes included in our chart."
"Disclaimer: The State Motor Fuel Tax Report is posted on the web for informational purposes only. Given the changing nature of laws, rules and regulations, there may be delays, omissions or inaccuracies in information contained in this report. Accordingly, the information in this report is provided with the understanding that it should not be relied on as the current laws of the states. While API has made every attempt to ensure that the information contained in this report has been obtained from reliable sources, API is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. All information in this report is provided "as is", with no guarantee of completeness, accuracy, timeliness, or of the results obtained from the use of this information, and without warranty of any kind, express or implied. In no event will API or its employees or agents be liable for any decision made or action taken in reliance on the information in this report or for any consequential, special or similar damages."
Q. So in today’s (Dec. 29) article, the question was asked about the plant on Rockingham. What is being done with the Kraft plant on Rockingham? Will it be able to be reused or will it have to be torn down? -- Karen
A. Michael Mulle, senior vice president of corporate affairs for The Kraft Heinz Company, said, "The facility is currently on the market and we will explore all opportunities."
