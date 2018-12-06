Q. They have now extended the completion date for Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road yet again to Dec. 17. Did they discover an Indian burial ground? -- Craig
A. We contacted the Davenport Public Works Department regarding your question. Nicole Gleason Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator responded:
"The work planned for last week could not be done with the snow. The striping, backfilling, etc. was delayed to this week. We will continue to update the status on our website."
To view or receive updates on street closures and lane reductions, visit http://cityofdavenportiowa.com/closures
Follow up file:
Q. I read a Tribune News Service article recently about the collection of DNA evidence from minors by police particularly during routine traffic stops in California. What are the laws in Iowa and Illinois regarding collection of minors DNA? -- A reader
A. Rita Bettis Austen, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, responded:
"In Iowa, if you haven't been convicted of a crime, the police need a warrant or clear exception to the warrant requirement to collect your DNA without your permission. So just being arrested shouldn't result in DNA collection unless police have demonstrated to a judge that they have a specific good reason to do so. Traffic stops should absolutely not involve routine DNA collection. We have not heard of that being a problem in Iowa.
"Once you are convicted, DNA collection by law enforcement is governed by Iowa Code Section 81. Here is a link https://bit.ly/2E0eYSi. It provides that anyone convicted of a felony or who is determined to be a sexually violent predator must submit a DNA sample. (That does not include mere arrest, when you are presumed innocent until proven guilty.)
"Unfortunately, in 2013 the Iowa legislature passed a law to expand DNA collection to adults convicted of aggravated misdemeanors, but the ACLU of Iowa successfully fought to exclude most traffic offenses and everyone under the age of 18.
"So, if you're a minor, unless you are convicted of a felony or determined to be a sexually violent predator, police would need a warrant (or show an exception to the warrant requirement applied) to take your DNA without your permission."