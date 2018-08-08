Q. On 3rd Street, there is an old building with the name Independent Malting Company. What was that and what is the building used for now? -- Karon
A. According to a news story published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 1895, in the evening edition of the The Davenport Democrat, the Independent Malting Company was a brewing company. "The Independent Malting company has been incorporated by Ernst Zoller, August Zoller and Max Henle, who will be directors of the institution until a new board of five members can be elected at the first annual meeting in January 1896," the article said. "The company is to be capitalized at $50,000, and this sum may be increased to $100,000 when necessary to the conduct of business. Until their successors are elected by a new board of directors, Ernst Zoller will be the president, Max Henle, the vice president, and August Zoller, the secretary and treasurer of the company.
To read more about the Independent Malting Company, visit qctimes.com/askthetimes
According to information on the Scott County Assessor's website 1801 W. 3rd St., Davenport, is listed as North American Van Lines, a moving company.
Q. Several Ask the Times readers have asked about the construction at 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport. What's going up there?
A. A news story by Quad-City Times reporter, Jennifer DeWitt, published on May 8, 2018, mentioned plans by Gurley-Leep Automotive, owners of Lujack Auto Plaza, launching construction of a luxury automotive facility to house its European Brands: Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche franchises. "The campus will be built at the southeast corner of Davenport's 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue near its Smart Toyota facility. That facility will open next summer," the article said.
To read previous articles about the construction visit, qctimes.com/askthe times
Q. What does the city of Bettendorf do with the money collected from storm water charges assessed homeowners? -- Margo
A. Brian Schmidt, Bettendorf public works director said, "The City of Bettendorf has a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit that is administered through the lowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). This permit requires the City to develop storm water management programs that address reduction of storm water discharges and pollutants to the maximum extent possible. This is achieved through six (6) minimum controls as outlined in the permit as follows:
• Public education and outreach
• Public involvement and participation
• Illicit Discharge and Elimination
• Construction Site Stormwater Runoff Control
• Post-Construction Stormwater Management
• Pollution Prevention/ Good Housekeeping Practices
The utility fee allows the City to fund these programs and report all activities and benchmarks achieved annually to the IDNR."