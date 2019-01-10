Q. What are the plans for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels this year? Have they announced that they will appear here? -- Reader
A. According to information on the Quad-City Air Show website http://www.quadcityairshow.com/ the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are scheduled to perform this year. The Quad-City Air Show is scheduled for Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30, at the Davenport Airport, just off I-80 at exit 295 and Highway 61 at exit 125 or 124 -- watch for signs.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. The show starts around noon each day. Dawn Patrol Flying starts at 9 a.m.
Other scheduled performers include:
Aeroshell Aerobatic Team
AfterShock Jet Truck
Class of '45 F4U-5 Corsair and P-51 Mustang
Kirby Chambliss
Military Static Display
Red Bull Skydivers
Shetterly Squadron (Jeff, Greg and Joe Shetterly)
US Navy Leap Frogs
USAF ACC A-10 Demo Team
USAF Heritage Flight -- P-51 and A-10
USN Legacy Flight -- Hornet and Corsair
WWII Demonstrations and Static -- Including P-38J Demo
IMPORTANT: All performers, acts, static display subject to change without notice and all aircraft listed have been requested, but are not all confirmed as of press date -- Thank you for your understanding.
Q. My question is regarding the old Venture building in Moline. What is the deal with it? It has been sitting there for a long, long time. Are they planning on tearing it down or waiting on a potential tenant? I would assume since the building has been empty for so many years it probably needs massive improvements. What is the City of Moline plans for it if any? -- Sequoya
A. Ray Forsythe, Moline director of the planning & development department, said, "The building has been owned by a private investor who had a lease with Venture (or the corporation that owns Venture/Shopko) which ended this past year. With the former tenant continuing to pay rent and obligated to do so there was little motivation to find a new tenant.
"With the lease ending this past year, it has been actively marketed. The city has recently received a building permit application to convert the building into a storage facility.
Retail has changed significantly over the last several years and big box stores like this one are hard to fill once the national tenants go out of business or shrink their footprint. We have seen this at both SouthPark and NorthPark as well as other areas along John Deere Road. This building is challenged as it’s not on John Deere Road which has much higher traffic counts and available space for retail."