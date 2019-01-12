Q. When is the city going to do something about the bridges on Elm and 13th streets? Obviously, the railroad isn't going to take any action on fixing their problems. -- Jim
A. We contacted Davenport and Canadian Pacific Railroad regarding your question. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, responded:
"These bridges are still currently owned by Canadian Pacific. The city has made a request to the railroad to either repair the bridges or offer a monetary settlement to have the city of Davenport take ownership of these bridges and we are currently in negotiations. At this point in time we do not have an estimated date of re-open, but we will keep the public up to date as we move through this process."
Andy Cummings, Canadian Pacific (CP) media relations manager, responded:
"The question is directed to the city, and I'm not in a position to speak for the city."
Q. Just curious as to why the city of Davenport has not removed the signs on 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road advising drivers stating that the bridge over I-74 (67th Street) is closed? They must not aware of the fact that the new bridge has been open for over a year now. Are the city officials in Davenport that clueless? -- David
A. We contacted Davenport regarding your question. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, responded:
"We feel all of these signs are down now. Several entities had placed them, so we did not have a good inventory of their location and have been removing them as we find them. If there is a specific location David is seeing them, please have him report it to Public Works and we will remove ASAP."
Q. Why is the city of Davenport cleaning up all of the tree branches and brush at Credit Island? The city has also worked on the parking lots. Are they planning on paving them? Should use some of the dirt to raise up the baseball fields and basketball court so they don’t flood. -- Kyle
A. We contacted Davenport regarding your questions. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, responded:
"Public Works streets crews are assisting in brush clearing at Credit Island. This is routine winter work for our crews. We do not have any capital funds planned for paving parking lots at this time. We cannot perform any fill work on Credit Island without approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. So, we have no plans for this at this time."