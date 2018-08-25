Q. Can you tell me when the Jersey Ridge Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway will reopen? I see they are working on the road that runs along side of the Kahl Home, so why is Jersey Ridge Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway still closed off? -- Linda
A. According to information on the city of Davenport website http://www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/closures the estimated reopening date for Veterans Memorial Parkway is Oct. 15, 2018. Veterans Memorial Parkway closed on June 12, 2018. The type of work being performed is extending the roadway. The work is being performed by Valley Construction. The description of the closure is as follows: Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed at the intersection of Jersey Ridge Road.
Q. Sunday's business section includes Achievements in the Q-C business community. Since education is a big business in Davenport and other communities, why don't we read about achievements by educators, e.g. earning an advanced degree, earning an award from local, county, state or national organizations? Rarely do we see names of retirees and years of service. If you charge for publication of information, how much is the monetary request? Surely you’d think twice when it is a non-profit. – Nick, Davenport
A. Deb Brasier, bi-state night editor for the Quad-City Times and The Dispatch/The Rock Island Argus, said, "Business Achievements are paid announcements that are part of Sunday's Economy section. The cost depends on several factors, including length and whether a photo is included. They are not edited. Education-related items, including degrees earned, are published on a space-available basis in our news columns and are edited. There is no exclusion of education-related items from Business Achievements if the reader is willing to pay."
To submit an item you can contact us at newsroom@qctimes.com or by regular mail at Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801. You also can reach the newsroom at 563-383-2375.
To place an Achievements in the Quad-City Business Community announcement you can contact sgreene@qctimes.com or call 563-383-2253.