Q. I'm inquiring as to Modern Woodmen Park as to the amusement rides. Are they owned by the city or are they owned by the Quad-Cities River Bandits organization? – Ben, Davenport
A. Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson covers the Quad-Cities River Bandits. He provided the following information:
"The amusement rides at Modern Woodmen Park have multiple owners.
"The Ferris wheel was purchased by Main Street Amusements for $995,000 through a loan agreement with The National Bank. According to River Bandits owner Dave Heller, that loan has been paid off and the Ferris wheel has been gifted to the city of Davenport to ensure that it will remain a fixture at the stadium well into the future. As part of that agreement, Main Street Amusements maintains and operates the Ferris wheel.
"The Carousel, The Wind Up and The Double Play, new rides installed last year, were purchased by the Carousel Charitable Trust, a non-profit organization which donates all proceeds from all three rides to organizations working with underprivileged children in the Quad-Cities. The carousel was purchased from Pier 39 in San Francisco and renovated by the River Bandits. The $1.4 million cost of the three rides was funded in part with a $1 million gift from the Bechtel Trust. Main Street Amusements maintains and operates those rides.
"All other rides at stadium, including the Genesis Kidz Koaster, a miniature train, the Drop and Twist, bumper cars and more, were purchased by and are owned by Main Street Amusements, which is also responsible for operations and maintenance.
"Proceeds from the Genesis Kidz Koaster, as well as 50 cents from every ticket sold for all other rides at the ballpark including the Ferris wheel, benefit Genesis Health Systems Foundation initiatives for children. They provide funding for the Flu-Free Quad-Cities program, Camp Genesis for kids whose lives are impacted by cancer and the Genesis neo-natal intensive care programs.
"Last year, the River Bandits contributed $100,000 in proceeds from the rides to the Genesis foundation, the largest single charitable gift made by a minor-league baseball team in 2017."
Q. When is Division Street by the new Sterilite plant going to be open? -- Linda, Eldridge, Iowa
A. According to information on the city of Davenport website, the estimated reopening date is Friday, July 13. The closure date was June 11. Absolute Concrete is performing the work. To view information about other road construction in the city of Davenport or sign up to received weekly updates about street closures and road construction in the city of Davenport visit http://www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/closures