Q. When devastation hits an area (like out in California with the fires) and many homes are completely leveled, does the state help the insurance companies with restoration or do the insurance companies pay the whole costs or does the state with FEMA help with the rebuilding? – Bob, Davenport
A. We contacted the State of California to find out. Brad Alexander, chief of media relations and public information at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, responded:
"This effort is communal, meaning it is an effort from state, federal, local, non-profit and private sector agencies. Every survivor's situation is different, each survivor has different types of insurance and coverages. There are two main veins of assistance made available by the government, public and individual assistance. Public assistance is available to eligible damages suffered by cities and counties. Individual assistance is made available to survivors with eligible losses where there is not insurance coverage, such as short term housing or rental assistance. Charitable and non-profit organizations also help offset other losses that are not covered in individual insurance policies."
Q. LeClaire Street coming off the Government Bridge in Davenport has been closed for a couple of weeks now. Originally, the street was closed all the way to 4th Street, but now it is only closed coming off the bridge, and opens up after that. However, with this closure, it is not possible to get from the Government Bridge to 4th Street via LeClaire Street. What is going on with this construction and when will this small section of LeClaire Street reopen? – Jim, Davenport
A. We contacted the Davenport public works department regarding your question. Brian Schadt, city engineer, said, "There was an emergency closure from Second to Third due to a water main break. In addition, prior to this work, a City contract was exposing utilities in the intersection of 4th Street and LeClaire for a storm sewer project. The area has been opened to traffic."
Q. When I went past the old Caterpillar plant in Mount Joy, Iowa, there lots of cars and I think new sign that says Case IH. Is there manufacturing going on there now again? – Eldridge reader
A. Bruce Berger, Davenport community planning economic development director, said, "That property is managed by River Cities Management. CPED staff reached out to a representative who indicated that the Case NH sign has been there for a few years now, but they do not have any manufacturing operations at that location. There are other commercial tenants at that property as well."