Q. If the bridge is owned by Iowa and Illinois, which state removes the snow? – Reader
A. We contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation to find out. Catherine Cutler, transportation planner, District 6, Iowa Department of Transportation, responded:
"We alternate maintenance for our border bridges with the adjoining state."
Q. During this recent government shutdown are the members of Congress still receiving any remuneration? -- Bob, Davenport
A. Congress and the president can collect their pay during the government shutdown. However, more than 70 members of Congress from both parties have elected not to accept pay during the government shutdown. Some are donating their pay to charities according to a recent article posted Jan. 10 by CNN.
An article by the Atlanta Journal Constitution posted on Jan. 17, said around 800,000 federal employees are working without pay or have been furloughed.
About 300,000 federal employees have been furloughed -- sent home from their jobs without being paid, the article said.
The other 500,000 federal employees are deemed "essential." They are working but they are not receiving a paycheck. TSA agents and FBI agents are in this group. The 500,000 "essential" federal employees will receive back pay, the article said.
The 300,000 furloughed federal employees will not.
The article listed government officials who are getting paid:
The president
The vice president
Members of the House and the Senate
Some administration officials
Cabinet members
Supreme Court Justices
Service members in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines – they are funded through the Department of Defense budget which was passed late last year. However, members of the Coast Guard, which is funded through the Department of Homeland Security, are not being paid.
