Q. I recently moved back to Iowa. How and who (cities/counties) get to use (road use tax) funds? Davenport/Bettendorf
-- Joe, Bettendorf
A. We contacted the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf for more information. The City of Bettendorf Finance Department responded:
"The State of Iowa created the Road Use Tax Fund to accumulate road improvement funds through vehicle registration fees, rental car excise taxes and fuel taxes paid by consumers at the pump. Cities receive distributions from the fund based on population. The funds are restricted to be used for the construction, repair and maintenance of road infrastructure. In 2015, the legislature passed a $0.10 per gallon increase to the fuel tax. For the City of Bettendorf, the increase results in $600,000 to $700,000 in additional Road Use funds annually. Bettendorf has allocated those funds to road maintenance and repair projects such as full depth patching, street marking and painting, and the pavement preservation program."
In an article published Nov. 16, 2017, in the Quad-City Times, Jon R. Burgstrum, P.E., Scott County engineer and also vice president of the Iowa County Engineers Association, said that county has been able to boost its road and bridge construction spending by 50 percent over the next five years thanks to the new revenue coming in. The upcoming projects, which will cost an estimated $4.3 million, will include replacing two bridges and three large culverts, plus four resurfacing projects.
"So we are seeing more work being done, which is a benefit to Scott County," Burgstrum said. "We have added bridge projects to our plan so our older and more deficient bridges are being replaced sooner. We are also resurfacing older pavements sooner. The added work creates a safer and more drive-able transportation system in Scott County."
Some county officials said they have been banking some of the early returns on the gas tax increase in order to build up their reserve accounts in anticipation of big, expensive projects on the horizon.
"We felt it was better to let the money come in and build up for a little while so we had money on hand to spend instead of banking on money that might not come in consistently, as fuel tax (revenue) does fluctuate," Burgstrum said.
We provide any response from the City of Davenport in a follow up.
