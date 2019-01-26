Q. For years the City of Davenport has pushed plowed snow in my cul-de-sac in front of the fire hydrant. I have always wondered why this is okay? If it is illegal to park your car in front of a fire hydrant – this too should not be allowed. In November when we had the blizzard, Iowa American Water Company reminded residents to clear snow from fire hydrants on their properties. They say, in an emergency, visible fire hydrants can potentially save lives and property. I agree! Come on Davenport stop putting snow in front of fire hydrants. – Pat, Davenport
A. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, said, "Thanks for the question.
"As a general practice we do our best to avoid plowing in front of a hydrant. At times, it may be unavoidable depending on the size of the available right of way to place snow and the visibility of the hydrant itself. The fire department and Iowa American Water to have them mapped in the event we have excessive snowfall that covers them. We will remind drivers to look out for them, but in the case of the November snow storms, we did have blizzard conditions and new drivers are not familiar with the location of all hydrants."
Follow up file:
Q. Just got done reading the article about the Elm street bridge. Why wasn't something negotiated between the city and the railroad BEFORE the bridge was torn out? Seems like the city is always anxious to tear something up but very, very slow in the repair process. -- Bob
A. Brian Schadt, Davenport city engineer, said, "The city has been in contact with Canadian Pacific for the last several years regarding the condition of the Elm Street Bridge. During a requested inspection, it was determined that the bridge, owned by Canadian Pacific, was structurally deficient. The city then closed the bridge to traffic for the public's safety. The city and Canadian Pacific have been negotiating the potential repairs since the closure and feel we are close to an agreement at this time."