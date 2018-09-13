Q. What are all of the yellow strips on the telephone poles on Division Street and Central Park Avenue? Seems more are popping up every day to elsewhere. -- Kyle
A. Several Ask the Times readers have asked about these reflective strips going up on utility poles at various locations in Davenport. We contacted MidAmerican Energy Company for more information. Geoff Greenwood, media relations manager for MidAmerican Energy Company, responded:
"Those reflective yellow strips your reader spotted are safety markers that MidAmerican Energy is adding to a growing number of utility poles. The high-visibility markers improve safety by making poles more visible to drivers, particularly at night. We hope the reflective markers will also enhance our system reliability by reducing the number of vehicle crashes into utility poles."
"MidAmerican Energy installed reflective strips on 500 utility poles within the city limits."
Q. About two months ago, the bridge over I-80 in Eldridge, Iowa, was struck by a semi. How/when will it be fixed? -- Linda
A. Several Ask the Times readers have asked about the Interstate 80 bridge. We contacted the Iowa Department of Transportation with your questions. Mark F. Brandl, P.E., Davenport Construction Office, residential construction engineer, responded on Aug. 30:
"Hopefully, the bridge will be fixed and ready to open in a couple weeks. However, the closure barricades may remain due to City of Davenport work at Veteran’s Memorial Parkway. We’re coordinating with them as the original barricades belong to the City."
Q. Why aren't more trees planted in LeClaire Park, Davenport? All of them now are along the river. Why not some in the middle to offer more shade? -- Quad-Cities Resident
A. Steve Ahrens, executive officer, Riverfront Improvement Commission, provided the following response, "I would say that while trees in the middle of the park lawn would be great for shade, they would block the view of the stage and disrupt various layouts for the numerous festivals, concerts, and special events that take place there each year."