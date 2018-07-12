Q. Can you have the new policy on IDs at the polls explained? I ask because of my experience. I was asked for my ID which I already had out and gave to the poll worker. At that time, looking at my driver's license she asked me for my name which I provided my whole first and last name. She then asked me again for my name and thinking I did not speak clearly enough I provided it slowly again. She then gave me this wry look and said, "what's your middle name?" which I gladly provided. Now apparently disturbed, she asked for my address, which I gave and again was asked to repeat because she wasn't clear on one of the numbers. Now I admit, I'm 75 years old but I find this a bit over the top. Since you provide your license with your picture and address which they scan and you are required to sign to validate this, why all these questions? Can someone explain this new process and just why all this when previously we just gave our name and address and signed and went on. Isn't providing our license with picture enough? – Bill, Davenport
A. We contacted the Scott County Auditor's office regarding your questions and comments. Roxanna Moritz, Scott County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections, responded:
"Because I haven't spoke to this individual I will have to make some assumptions. First his ID should have been scanned if it was a driver's license but other IDs, can't be scanned such as a Military ID, a passport or a Veterans ID. Because he says he handed it to her, I will assume it wasn't scanned and perhaps his first and last name might have matched someone similar or the same and therefore she asked for his full name. The State Law requires that the voter verify their name and address and there is no clear description of how that process takes place. Because it is redundant I have asked that the Poll Book organization look at the law and provide the screens that appropriately allow for verification such as; is this information current and correct, rather than having to have someone restate publicly their name and address. I am not, nor have I ever been a supporter of having to verify any information verbally because I believe it violates ones privacy. With these new laws it will be important for all Election Officials to clearly understand and provide clear direction for the voters to help them understand their rights. Poll workers work hard and we train them, I believe to best of our ability, but that being said whenever you are dealing with 90,000 voters there will always be an opportunity for misinterpretation of some of the laws. These poll workers might only work one or two elections a year and it will be incumbent on me to ensure that they understand and execute the new laws.
"Because of these new laws and the importance that it represents to us all as we head to the polls, I have a presentation that I am out in the public sharing. Any organization that wants to contact me or my office to have it presented can do so by calling (563)326-8631 or emailing me directly at rmoritz@scottcountyiowa.com"