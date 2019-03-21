Q. I like our newest roundabout at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road. I was wondering about early accident statistics and how they compare with a more traditional intersection with stoplights. -- D. I.
A. We contacted Davenport to find out. Gary Statz, P.E., Davenport traffic engineer, responded:
"There has not been a reported crash at the roundabout since its opening on December 14. There has not been one at the signalized intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Elmore Avenue since that time either. That intersection fully opened on the same day. It is much too early to draw any conclusions from such a small sample size though. Typically, roundabouts are much safer than other intersections with comparable traffic volumes, especially when you consider the severity of the crashes. According to AASHTO (American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials), roundabouts reduce the types of crashes where people are seriously hurt or killed by about 80 percent when compared to stop-controlled and signalized intersections. That is because right-angle and high-speed crashes are rare at roundabouts. We will continue to monitor this intersection to see how it compares to other intersections."
Q. Can you please provide me with information on how to provide comments to The Weather Channel? -- Michael, Bettendorf
A. Here is a link to The Weather Channel's feedback and support web form https://feedback.weather.com/customer/portal/emails/new?b_id=13293
Q. I see that Matt Hammill is now with KWQC-TV6. Where do we know him from? I can remember him, but don’t know where he was. -- Reader
A. Matt Hammill was a news anchor and reporter with WQAD-TV8 in Moline from 1998-2013. He also was a news anchor and reporter with KLJB-FOX 18 from 2011-2013. Hammill is a four-time Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. He has received more than 40 first-place news honors in Iowa and Illinois. His honors include two Best Reporter in the state awards in Illinois. He has covered stories in eastern Iowa and western Illinois for more than 25 years. He graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor of arts degree in broadcast journalism. His hobbies include kayaking area lakes and rivers, backpacking in Montana and Europe and crafting his own furniture.
If you would like to reach out to Matt Hammill, you can contact him at mhammill@kwqc.com or through social media on facebook, twitter and LinkedIn. You also can reach him at KWQC-TV6, 805 Brady St., Davenport, Iowa, 52803, 563-383-7000.