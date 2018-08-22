Q. After again sitting at the west facing left turn lane on Kimberly Road and Division Street, I was wondering why they bothered to lengthen the left turn lane is they aren’t going to make some adequate adjustment to the left turn arrow. I use this intersection a great deal and it seems if there are more than five cars in line to turn left, which is often, the arrow doesn't stay on long enough to clear the lane therefore several cars often have to sit and waste gas through a second series of lights. Can’t this be adjusted more reasonably? – Bill, Davenport
A. We contacted the city of Davenport to find out. Gary Statz, Davenport traffic engineer, responded:
"The main purpose of lengthening the westbound left turn lane at Kimberly and Division was to avoid having vehicles spill out from the turn lane into the through lane. The p.m. peak cycle length is 110 seconds and this intersection is coordinated with the other intersections on Kimberly. Any amount of time we add to the westbound left turn has to be subtracted from the eastbound movement. There is more westbound traffic than eastbound traffic during the afternoon peak hours, so we will add 5 seconds of time to the westbound green arrow time and subtract it from the eastbound through and left turn movements. Most of the eastbound traffic that arrives from Pine Street will still make it through the green light so this change shouldn’t adversely affect the other traffic on Kimberly."
Q. Kimberly Road between Brady Street and Elmore Avenue is extremely congested during daytime hours. The Iowa Department of Transportation submitted preliminary plans to the City of Davenport several years ago for widening the road into a six lane facility. What is the status of this badly needed project? – Jim, Davenport
A. We contacted the city of Davenport to find out. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, responded:
"Thanks for the question, Jim. This project is not currently budgeted. There are a few projects that will aid in flow and congestion. Kimberly Road will be having fiber optics placed to interconnect the signals allowing traffic to flow more smoothly. As part of the 53rd Street widening, these signals will be interconnected as well. Finally, Veterans Memorial Parkway will be open late this fall, so drivers will have additional options to travel across the region."
Q. People have written and asked about water parks – your answer is the ones open three months a year. I would like to know if the new Bettendorf Sports Center has looked into water parks like:
1. Wilderness
2. Grand Marquis
3. Glacier Canyon Lodge
4. Wintergreen Resort
These are the type of water parks that people want to know about. Places that they can stay on four-day school breaks. Has Bettendorf looked into this for the new sports arena. – Carol, Bettendorf
A. Kira Brabeck, general manager of TBK Bank Sports Complex, said, "There are no plans for waterparks or aquatics at this time."