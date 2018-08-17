Q. I was wondering with the car thefts in Davenport, have they talked about an ordinance if your leave your keys in your car they fine you and if your car gets stolen and your keys were left in the car to fine the owner for not taking the keys out of it. You know that's tying up a lot of resources tracking those cars down and people who don't lock their doors and leave their keys in the car are just asking for trouble. So, I don't know if they talked about doing something like that. And part two of the question is -- are the insurance rates for people who live in Davenport going to go up due to the fact that cars are getting stolen and crashed and things like that? -- Don, Clinton, Iowa
A. According to the city of Davenport's legal department, the city ordinance currently reads:
"10.68.010 Unattended motor vehicle.
"No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, or when standing upon any perceptible grade without effectively setting the brake thereon and turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the street. (Ord. 84-247 § 19.1)."
We also contacted the Iowa Insurance Division regarding your question regarding rates:
Chance McElhaney, communications director and legislative liaison, responded:
"The scenarios inquired about may lead to those individuals (whose cars are stolen or who are involved in accidents) being charged higher rates, but at this point, the Iowa Insurance Division has not seen significant increase in individual auto rates for the city of Davenport."
Q. Do you have any updates on the work on Division Street and Slopertown Road? It did not open on Aug. 13 and the city website has not been updated. -- Linda
A. We contacted the city of Davenport to find out. Brian R. Schadt, P.E., Davenport city engineer, responded:
"The current schedule is to have Division open in one week and Slopertown east of Division open at the same time. In approximately three weeks, all roadways in the area will be open to traffic with only restoration work remaining. Of course, this is weather and unsuitable subsurface condition dependent."
Q. By the new TBK complex, there are two red buildings on the corner where you turn in … what are they? -- Reader
A. Kira Brabeck, general manager for TBK Bank Sports Complex, said, "So those are not part of the complex and are a separate commercial contract with Build To Suit, but it is going to be retail space. Coffee Hound and Subway are already confirmed tenants."