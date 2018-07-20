Q. Do we know why the city of Davenport hasn't replaced the drinking fountain located on McClellan Boulevard at Ridgewood Avenue? I have reached out to the city directly and someone came out to look at it the next day but drove away doing nothing. It still has yet to be put back in place. It would be great to have this accessible again this summer. -- McClellan Heights Runner
A. We contacted the City of Davenport to find out. Nicole Gleason, Davenport public works director/assistant city administrator, said, "This is an Iowa American Water drinking fountain. We have heard there are parts on order and we are expecting it to be operational later this summer, but you may want to follow up with them directly to get the best info."
We contacted Iowa American Water Company. Lisa M. Reisen, manager of external affairs for Iowa American Water Company, said, "The drinking fountain at McClellan Boulevard and Ridgewood Road in Davenport was installed by Iowa American Water in 1997. It was the only drinking fountain the company has purchased and maintained in our entire distribution system that wasn't installed on company property. Last fall, the fountain was removed, as it typically has been each year, to prevent freezing and damage to the unit during winter months. While it was out of commission, there have been numerous internal discussions regarding potential water quality concerns from having a water fountain installed in a roadway median that is not under proper surveillance or security. For this reason, and the fact that our company policy related to backflow prevention has become increasingly more stringent over the years, the decision has been made to not replace the drinking fountain at that location. We certainly understand that runners and walkers in the neighborhood may have depended on and appreciated the drinking fountain's availability, and we certainly regret disappointing them. While we pride ourselves on quenching thirsts in the communities we serve, we cannot risk the potential for water quality or safety concerns that could pose harm to our water consumers."
Q. I am wondering why the former J.B. Young School which is owned by the Davenport Community School District only posts Central High School activities and achievements on its electronic sign? I believe it should equally announce support of all three of our public high schools – Central, North and West. – Cindy
A. We contacted the Davenport Community School District to find out. Dawn Saul, communications/media relations, said, "Since Central High School was the only one of our three larger high schools without a digital sign, we've dedicated that sign to CHS messages with the understanding that the sign would come under control of the Achievement Service Center once we are completely moved into the top two floors of the former J.B. Young School. Our move should be complete on Aug. 3, 2018. North and West High Schools have used their funds to purchase their digital signs."